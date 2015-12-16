Lash Out! The Best Eyelash Growth Serums On the Market

-
1. Revitalash Advanced, £53.99
Your dreams of rocking mascara ad lashes can finally come true-without the use of falsies or extensions. Revitalash Advanced is officially the Rolls Royce of lash conditioners. Not only does the serum grow ultra-lush length as it promises, but nourishing ingredients like green tea, ginseng, and biotin also shield your lashes from external irritants to keep them from breaking.
Revitalash available at Amazon | £53.99
-
2. Vichy LiftActif Serum 10, £18.75
Consider Vichy's innovative serum to be an eye cream with a day job. The potent blend of hyaluronic acid and ceramides boast serious anti-aging benefits for your peepers, diminishing crow's feet and fine lines, as natural plant sugars give your lashes a boost, and restore the moisture they may have lost to excess eye makeup.
Vichy available at Amazon | £18.75
-
3. Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die For Turbo, £60.86
While some products may fail to live up to their given names, Peter Thomas Roth's Lashes to Die For Turbo is one that actually delivers, thanks to its ability to grow skyscraper length in record time. The potent formula uses a blend of nourishing peptides that won't irritate even the most sensitive skin types, and in just four weeks, all of your friends will be wondering whether your lashes are the real deal, or Kardashian-esque extensions.
Peter Thomas Roth available at Amazon | £60.86
-
4. Talika Lipocils Conditioning Gel, £18.51
While apple and soy sound more like ingredients found in the latest must-try juice cleanse, Talika has tapped into their nourishing aspects to serve up what we're dubbing green juice for your lashes. All-natural elements like nettle, horse chestnut, and witch hazel stimulate eyelash growth as the soy lecithin travels into each hair follicle to deliver the active ingredients.
Talika available at Amazon | £18.51
-
5. Rodial Glamolash, £38
We already knew that Flinstones Vitamins packed major benefits for our bones, and the addition of vitamin B5 in Rodial's serum works in the same way to strengthen each individual lash from the inside out, as the brand's blend of peptides and wheat proteins help you achieve your maximum length.
Rodial available at Amazon | £38
-
6. RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum, £37
Packed full of goodies such as biotin, amino acids, and pumpkin seed extract, RapidLash promises to thicken and lengthen your lashes within weeks. A tried and tested favourite amongst those longing for boosted lashes, it's remained a staple of many a night-time routine.
Available at Amazon | £37
-
7. HiBrow Growth and Conditioning Serum for Brows and Lashes, £24.95
This handy bottle doubles up as a treatment for both your lashes and your brows. What with all of the mascara, brow gel and pencils that most of us use on a daily basis, our (desired) facial hair can look quite worse for wear over time. HiBrow, from the beloved Lash Perfect salons, is formulated with keratin to condition and smooth, and caffeine to stimulate growth. A winning combo!
Available at Amazon | £24.95
-
8. Prevage Clinical Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum, £74.67
We know this one is on the pricey side, but it’s truly worth it. It’s paraben-free, packed with vitamins and botanical conditioners, and it really works. To achieve proper results, use daily and stroke a single line across your upper lash line and through your eyebrows.
Elizabeth Arden available at Amazon | £74.67
-
-
10. No7 Lash Impact Lash Serum
No7's revamped formula is so affordable, plus it actually works. Enriched with vitamins, it delivers longer, darker and stronger lashes within a few weeks, and it won't do too much damage to your wallet.
No7 Lash Impact Lash Serum for £16 from Boots
No7 available at Boots | £16
-
11. Givenchy Mister Lash Booster
Givenchy's polymer-rich formula actually doubles as clear mascara, delivering a shiny, defined finish that works to extend your length with each use. The user friendly comb applicator also makes using the serum on sparse brows a breeze.
Givenchy available at House of Fraser | £24