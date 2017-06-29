This Beauty Product Could Actually Save Lives - And It's Free

Amidst all the summer shenanigans to be had, remembering to reapply sunscreen is rarely at the top of anyone’s list (except our mum’s, of course). When you’re beachside and poolside, getting under the sun is the main priority so it’s easy to keep on top of protecting your skin. However, when trekking through a sweltering city or navigating a chic cruiser during The Yacht Week, it’s way too easy to forget about your biggest organ.

Luckily, La Roche-Posay’s created a free and nifty little gadget which looks just like a temporary tattoo, but does so much more. ‘My UV Patch’ is a little blue heart-shaped sticker which you slap on your wrist, or anywhere else on your body, before applying sunscreen over it like it was part of the surrounding skin. Check out our edit of the best sun creams around.

It changes colour when exposed to harmful UV rays, prompting you to scan it using the My UV Patch app, which then measures how protected you are and whether you’re due an SPF top-up. It even pings you reminders to re-apply, so there’s literally no excuse for going totally lobster-like this summer. Plus, we all know how ageing UV rays can be too, so make sure you're wearing a moisturiser with SPF daily.

We feel like we’ve been waiting for this our entire lives (after all, it’s yet another digital amenity to organise our lives for us) La Roche-Posay have run out - join the waiting list and you'll most likely get your hands on one soon.

A beauty tool that could actually save lives... the future is here.