Krispy Kreme Lip Gloss Is Coming, So You Can Taste Like Doughnuts All. Day. Long

Our love for doughnuts is definitely strong enough to rival Homer's, so when we found out that Krispy Kreme were launching their very own line of beauty treats, we were pretty damn intrigued. The possibility of tasting sugary doughnut all day long, without actually having to absorb any of the calories, just shows that the future is here, people.

So, what guilt-free goodies are Krispy Kreme bringing our way on September 18th? Only an insane nail art kit that'll make your fingertips look like they are actual lemon meringue or raspberry glazed O's, sprinkles and all. Oh, and a trio of very cute lip balm tins in the brand's most popular flavours, plus a set of 'glazed' lip glosses that includes their dreamy Chocolate Dreamcake flavour. Everything is really affordable (the lip balms are £7, and the nail polishes are £10 for 4) and will be available in supermarkets, Boots and Superdug, not to mention the ridiculously lifelike packaging - who doesn't want to carry their mani kit around in a teensy takeout bag?

Courtesy

They'll also be giving us a chocolate glazed sprinkle mirror to make your lunchtime touch-ups that much sweeter, and a doughnut printed cosmetic bag to keep the entire collection. If doughnut beauty isn't exactly your thing, then Krispy Kreme also have their first ever stationary range in the works, including doughnut pencil cases, travel cups, and even a 500 piece doughnut puzzle set. Doughnuts for days!

Courtesy

Everyone remembers how Lip Smackers were the staple 'makeup' of choice for every cool girl back in the day (the Vanilla Coke ones caused way too many playground disputes) - so we can't quite contain our excitement for this total sugar overload...