Khloé Kardashian’s Favorite Post-Workout Face Wash

And yes, you can buy it in the UK...

My skin-care top shelf is an impressive curation of products that do my face well, if I do say so myself. But those that live in my gym bag? Eh, it’s a work in progress. Considering my workout duffel is pretty much doubling as my makeup bag these days, I’m always looking for products that will help make my post-exercise skin routine that much more successful and, uh, breakout free.

While I’m still in trial-and-error mode, Khloé Kardashian apparently has her gym bag stocked with no-fail formulas that she can count on every single time. In a post on her app, KoKo revealed some of her 'gym beauty bag' favorites, including the deets on her go-to post-workout face wash, Kiehl's Blue Herbal Gel Cleanser (£17; FeelUnique.com).

'I sweat like crazy after a good workout. I don't want my pores to get clogged and break out, so I immediately rinse my face with this gel cleanser,' she says. 'I love that it feels tingly and leaves my skin feeling really tight.'

This particular cleanser is developed with acne-prone skin in mind, as the formula includes ingredients like salicylic acid and ginger root extract.

So what else made her bag? Apart from the obvious deodorant stick (Khloé apparently has a thing for Secret), the celebrity's workout bag is home to a pricey tub of Crème de la Mer (£110; CremeDeLaMer.co.uk) and the essential bottle of dry shampoo.

Article courtesy of Victoria Moorhouse at InStyle.com