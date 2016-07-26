Radiant Skin: Max Your Beauty From Within

This is a InStyle advertorial.

Want an A-list glowing complexion this summer? Well, here are four skin-boosting beauty rules we swear by...

Up your skincare game

Beauty comes from within and one person who knows a thing or two about looking beautiful is make-up artist and co-founder of Pixiwoo Sam Chapman, who uses Imedeen’s Tan Optimizer skin supplements to help prepare her skin for the sun.

Imedeen offers skin supplements to suit all ages with its Derma One product being specifically formulated for women 25+. These tablets are enriched with vitamin C and zinc, plus an exclusive Marine Complex, and are a great way to enhance your daily skincare regime. If you stick to taking these tablets daily, they can help maintain skin radiance– yes to that!

Do regular workouts

Would the promise of better skin motivate you to go for a run or get to that HIIT class you've missed three weeks on the trot? Regular exercise helps reduce stress, which can fuel skin issues like acne and it also raises your heart rate, which helps promote healthy circulation and cell turnover. Not only will your skin thank you for the workout but those feel-good endorphins that your body releases during exercise will help you radiate good vibes.

Up your H20 intake

Drinking the recommended eight glasses of water helps keep your skin well-hydrated but it's also important to eat lots of water-rich veggies, such as broccoli, bell peppers and cucumber. Want an instant beauty boost? Whizz a large handful of spinach, 1 red apple, 1 pear, half an avocado, 1tsp of flax and chai seeds, half a lemon and fill with coconut water to the max line of your Nutribullet for a skin-loving drink.

Get plenty of zzz

Are you getting enough sleep? Early starts and late nights can take their toll on skin and although it's not always easy to get the eight hours sleep a night that experts recommend, too little sleep can really mess with your complexion. So instead of staying up bingeing on Netflix, switch off your screen, put down your phone and give your skin the time it needs to rejuvenate itself with a good night's kip!

*Vitamin C helps support normal collagen formation for the normal function of the skin

Leonie Eastwood