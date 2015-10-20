InStyle Does #TowelSeries: The Team As You've Never Seen Them Before

Join our club? We've become a bit obessed with Mario Testino's exclusive shots of the most beautiful people on earth in his Towel Series. So seeing as he's probably not about to call us up to pose for him, the (brave) InStyle team have stripped off to pay homage and recreate it ourselves. Dignity not included.

Been on Twiter or Instagram lately? If so you probably know all about #TowelSeries aka the biggest social media trend this year. If not, it's the most exclusive VIP club that all the celebs are desperate to be a part of but only one man decides.

Mario Testino, possibly the most famous photographer in the world and general luvvie of the fash pack is the man with the guestlist in his hands. But this isn't for any big campaign, brand or magazine, Testino's 'Towel Series' is collection of photographs, purely for Instagram (and we're guessing a glossy coffee table book at some point) and only features his personal pick of the most beautiful faces.

So far, Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Keira Knightley and Gigi Hadid - to name but a few - have all been given the #TowelSeries treatment. This week's addition is Kristen Stewart, and she looks absolutely jaw-dropping.

We got tired of waiting for old MT to come forward and ask us, so decided to do our own, very special version (sorry Mario). So get ready to see the InStyle team in all their fluffy glory!

Clockwise from top left: Fashion Editor Amy Bannerman, Executive Fashion Director Nick Spensley, Senior Designer Phoebe Sing and Editorial Assistant Chloe MacDonnell

Clockwise from top left: Beauty Director Cassie Steer, Beauty Assistant George Driver, Viet Tran and Jessica Lacey

#TowelSeries #InStyleDoesTowelSeries