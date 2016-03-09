How To Get Plumper Lips (Without Scary Injections)

After years of 'it's just lip liner', Kylie Jenner has finally admitted to fillers (quelle surprise). If you want a fuller pout and don't fancy scary injections, here's our pick of the best plumping products...

THE TREATMENT PROGRAMME

Transformulas Lip Volume Lip Balm, £24.95

Losing the lusciousness you were once so proud of? This works to define the lip line, reversing the dreaded lipstick bleed effect, and smooth out wrinkles on your lips so they're more pillow-like. You do have to put the time in, applying three times a day for a month but the results are the reason this has the biggest cult following of them all.

THE CONTOURING TRICK

TOPSHOP Lip Ombre in Baffle, £8

Kylie started by drawing outside her natural lip area with a lip liner a darker shade from her lipstick. Not a new trick (Audrey Hepburn was doing it way back when) but what is new is lip contouring or the ombre effect. We've been playing with the Topshop Lip Ombre pots but you could just as easily take two lipsticks. The darker one goes all over the lips, blending to be more intense around your lip line, then the lighter shade goes in the middle of your mouth. This creates a multi-tonal effect that gives lips some depth, making them look fuller. The key is blend, blend, blend.

THE BODY BOOSTER

NYX Plump It Up Lip Plumper in Jessica, £7.95

You don't have to do a statment stamp of colour to make lips look plump, anything with shimmer and iridescence will bounce light, blurring lines and giving the illusion of bigger lips. This contains a specially formulated peptide that boosts your body's own natural ability to formulate collagen, making lips naturally fuller over time.

THE BLOOD PUMPER

New CiD Cosmetcis I-Plump, £18

We love the science behind this. It contains ultra cooling menthol which increases the micro-circulation (and consequently tingles) meaning more blood flow into your lips and a more volumous pout. It's completely clear so apply it at the start of your make-up routine and then again over your fave lip colour.

PALE & INTERESTING

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer, £23

A secret pro make-up artist trick is to dot a tiny bit of highlighter such as YSL Touche Eclat just above on your cupids bow. The super pale, light-refracting quality makes your lips appear more volumous. The same goes for pale lip colours and the best we've found is this bubble gum pink gloss. Containing Hyaluronic Acid (a sugar found naturally in the body) and marine based fillers, they reckon you'll see definite results in just 15 days.