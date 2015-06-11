How To Get Beautiful Boho Waves

For laidback summer style, nothing beats beachy waves favoured by the likes of Kate Hudson and Sienna Miller. But achieving them isn’t always as effortless as the end result suggests. Until now.

This is an InStyle promotion.

TRESemmé has created a collection that makes styling your hair into tousled waves and soft, cascading curls effortless and simple.

The new TRESemmé Perfectly (un)Done Collection is a complete range of both wash and care and styling products designed to help you achieve gorgeous waves.

Create effortlessly natural-looking waves that last all day.

How does it work? The unique silicone-free shampoo and conditioner contain lightweight polymers to cleanse hair of buildup and provide light conditioning where needed, still keeping your hair light.

The new range is everything you need to create a long-lasting Perfectly (un)Done look, including Perfectly (un)Done Wave Creating Sea Foam, Sea Salt Spray and Root Lifting Texturising Dust. Each product is infused with sea-kelp extract, which works with the hair’s natural shape and movement, allowing you to achieve the effortless wave of your choice.

Finally, finish your look with the Divine Definition Spray for added texture or the Ultra-Brushable Hairspray for lasting hold with flexible control. Easy and gorgeous!

TRESemmé Perfectly (un)Done collection is available to buy in Asda, Superdrug and Tesco stores nationwide.





