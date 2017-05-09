What Beauty Editors Use When They Get A Cold

I'm writing this from my bed, where I've been sneezing and spluttering my way through six seasons of Gossip Girl for three long days. Although watching the ever more ludicrous reasons for Chuck and Blair not to unite (aside: that whole pact to God thing was surely a dare, no?) has been a fun hiatus from life, I'm pretty ready to face the world again. My nose, however, isn't. It's red. It's flaky. It is unconcealable - and, trust me, my concealer arsenal is used to dealing with all kinds of skin issues.

To ease myself - and my poor, sore skin - back into real life, I've been hitting my product stash up. Here's what's got me ready to face the world.

1. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Repairing Balm. Beloved by make-up artists the world over for its ability to soothe sore skin, I’ve been slathering this all over my nose between blowing it in an attempt to take down the redness. A thick layer smoothed on right before bed seems to have really helped reduce the dreaded flake.

2. Sisley Comfort Extreme Nutritive Lip Balm. I’d forgotten that lips too chap when suffering from a cold, but fortunately I've had this little number on my bedside table since I got ill, and it’s been brilliant. It’s a really thick balm that instantly relieves the feeling of tightness while also infusing lips with nourishment by way of hazelnut and sunflower oils and shea butter.

3. Puressentiel Respiratory Nasal Spray. Admittedly not the sexiest of products, but the blend of essential oils and floral waters is ideal if your nose is bunged up - I found a few squirts of this really did help to decongest.

4. Optibac For Every Day Max. Research is constantly emerging that links the health of the gut to immunity and overall health. Whenever I’m under the weather, I up the ante and pop one of these max strength probiotics daily. While it’s hard to measure the effects, since getting wise to good quality probiotics, my immune system has definitely been more robust.

5. Neal’s Yard Remedies Honey & Thyme Syrup. If you need a cough syrup but hate the idea of drinking something loaded with a huge number of ingredients you don't know, try this one - it contains honest and thyme flower to soothe an itchy throat, as well as Vitamin C and marshmallow root extract to heal.

6. Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Liquid Highlighter. My skin takes an age to recover any semblance of glow after I've been ill, so I cheat it by mixing a pump of this in with my foundation and then dotting a tiny bit on the high points of my face. It trumps most other highlighters on account of having the most finely milled highlighting particles suspended in a non-greasy fluid.