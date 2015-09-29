David Beckham Is Single-Handedly Responsible For Harper’s Gorgeous Hair

If there’s one celebrity couple who have amassed quite the hair portfolio between them, it’s got to be the Beckhams. David and Victoria have had more haircuts than it’s humanly possible to count — who can forget 41-year-old Vic’s sharp platinum bob, or David’s mo hock that he sported on the pitch? And don’t even get us started on the cornrows, streaky extensions or their shared penchant headbands.

However, having learnt the error of his ways, David Beckham has set out to make sure his children don’t repeat his mistakes – and none more so than his four-year-old daughter, Harper. In fact, the 40-year-old has gone to such great lengths to protect his little girl’s gorgeous long locks, that he banned Victoria from cutting them. Ever.

Speaking to Yahoo, David revealed: ‘About a year ago, my wife said, ‘Maybe we should cut Harper’s hair?’, and I was like, ‘No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.’’

‘Since she was born, we haven’t cut it. That’s why it’s pretty much down to her knees. I had to [save her hair]. It’s just so good, isn’t it?’

We couldn’t agree more. Her hair IS adorable. And she’s got her daddy to thank…

David also revealed that, while Harper’s hair is strictly off-limits, he HAS cut sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz hair countless times over the years, after his mum — who used to be a hairdresser — taught him how to use the clippers himself. That saves a bob or two, huh Davey?

‘I do cut my sons’ hair from time-to-time. When they have a buzz cut, I do it. If I have to use scissors, the boys know not to ask — she never taught me how to do that.’ That rules out the bowl cut then…

So, there you have it. As well as being a Unicef ambassador, a guest designer at H&M, the creative director of a heritage brand AND an aspiring actor, he can now add hairdresser to his C.V. What a man.