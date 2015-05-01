Gyrotonics: The New Celebrity Fitness Craze

We love a new fitness trend, fad or not, and the west coast is always ahead of the curve. So when we heard that there were waitlists get into a Gyrotonics classes in Beverley Hills, we needed to know what it’s all about.

Is it just us or does Madonna start every majoy fitness craze? She may not be the most obvious body icon but she sure knows her stuff. You can be sure that as soon as Madge has given it the okay, all the rest of La-La-Land follow suit. Now we've heard that Jennifer Aniston, Liv Tyler, Julianne Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Alessandra Ambrosio and the mother of all wellbeing, Gwyneth Paltrow, have signed up for Gyrotonics classes. Which means that it can't be too long for us Brits to take it to the mainstream. So what the stretch band is it?!

Gyrotonics looks like Pilates, feels like gymnastics, has the breathing techniques of yoga and uses the same muscle groups as swimming. It's multiple workouts in one to improve muscle tone, posture and flexibility but the reason celebs like it is because is works on the spine, making you more streamlined, graceful and willowy.

It's all based around the Gyrotonic Pulley Tower which granted, looks like an instrument of torture, but if you’ve been anywhere near a Pilates studio you’ll know that there’s nothing to be scared of. Created by a top Hungarian dancer back in the eighties, you use the pulleys to create lots of large, sweeping motions and it's this fluidity that's supposed to be much better for your body than say the short, sharp motions of weight reps.

So where can we catch a class? Well, actually more places than you'd think. There are already classes across London, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle and many more smaller, private studios are also dipping their elegnatly pointed toes into it.

And if you need any more convincing, apparently Natalie Portman used Gyrotonics to get that mad-ass body in Black Swan. Yeah, that did it for us too.