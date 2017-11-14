Glossier Is *Finally* Opening A UK Store And We're Beyond Excited

To shop Glossier IRL, you used to have to trek to Colette in Paris or fly all the way to New York - but from this Wednesday for one week only, the cult Instagram brand is making its way to London for their first UK pop-up store.

From the 15th November, all of us UK Gloss-addicts will be able to shop everything from 32, Portland Place in London for one week only until the 22nd. Absolutely everything will be stocked, from Cloud Paint to Boy Brow to the Milky Jelly Cleanser, and even their debut fragrance, Glossier You. So, if you’re someone who’s been unsure of whether to buy in to the hype, you’re going to want to check it out rather than simply shop online.

The wonderful Emily Weiss, founder and CEO of Glossier, says, “We’re overwhelmed by the reception Glossier has received in the UK. British women are so engaged with Glossier—we’ve seen thousands of customers posting about their new Glossier products on Instagram in the past few weeks. We’re excited to continue growing our community in London, and look forward to bringing the Glossier IRL experience to the UK”.

Glossier

As well as hosting one of the most Instagrammable brands, like, ever, we expect the pop-up will be utterly feed-friendly as well. We’re hoping for lots of millenial pink, grey marble, and peonies everywhere.

Whether you’ve been eyeing up their Insta feed for a while, or are already a tried and tested Glossier maven, you’d better get yourself down there this Wednesday at 11am.