This Is The New Way To Wear Glitter Makeup, According To LFW 

Good news if you're a fan of the sparkly stuff: glitter with all its irreverent, joyous, nostalgic magic still has the beauty world in its thrall, with liberal sprinklings of it making its mark all across London Fashion Week, where it continued to reign as the go-to for make-up artists looking to inject some fun into looks.

That said, where to wear it has evolved - while the lips were once the glittery spot du jour, eyes are now set to sparkle, with a c-shaped cuff of glitter hugging the outer corner of the eye as seen at Topshop and Peter Pilotto today on the catwalks. Whether you pair it with a wash of colour as Lynsey Alexander did at Topshop, or let the glitter rain on a clean canvas of skin as Thomas de Kluyver did for Pilotto, this is one to have fun with.

RELATED: These Are The Best Glitter Eye Makeup Products To Buy

Before you crack out the shimmering stuff, a few things to consider if you want to channel the catwalk look...

1. Glitter size. If you want to look bang up to date, go for small particles - think veil of shimmer, rather than big, reflective chunks.

2. Skip mascara. This is the key if you want to look ethereal as the models backstage did - De Kluyver said of the look that it's a kind of antidote to the piles of make-up everyone's wearing: 'I'd like people to take some make-up off!' If you're a hardened mascara fan and like the definition it offers, try to minimalise the amount you apply - a single coat on upper lashes still looks ultra modern.

3. Ditch glue. This may be obvious, but applying glitter on top of glue is mad because it will stick hard and make your skin feel terrifically unhappy. Instead, anything balmy will provide a perfect base for glitter, and offer some sneaky backlight reflectiveness to up the ante.

4. Pick your colour carefully. In terms of colour, silver is the big - and easiest - one to go for because it blends well into skin, but pink, green and blue are all having a moment in the sun and look great around eyes.