Gen Up On Fillers: Everything You Need To Know

Bathroom cabinet brimming with products? Us too. But sometimes there comes a point when it feels like your anti-ageing potions just aren’t working for you as well as they used to. If you’re considering an extra skin boost, fillers could be your next step.

This is an InStyle advertorial

Dr David Eccleston, aesthetics practitioner and clinical director from MediZen, explains the basics…

Enter Juvéderm – a range of facial fillers that temporarily restore volume loss and gently smooth out lines and the fill folds that we see in our thirties and forties. Commonly affected areas include the lips, mouth area and nasolabial folds, aka ‘smile lines’.

The key ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance that you’ll often find in anti-ageing products, which works most efficiently when it’s injected into skin.

Juvéderm’s fillers are temporary with results lasting approximately up to 18- 24 months – it’s often dependent on the area treated and product used – before the hyaluronic acid is broken down by the body naturally.

So how to go about getting it done? There’s no standard menu approach because every case is treated on a bespoke, face-by-face basis. Here, Dr David Eccleston, aesthetics practitioner and clinical director at MediZen, tells us more…

Are facial fillers safe?

‘Juvéderm facial fillers are meticulously clinically tested and generally well accepted by skin when administered by a qualified practitioner. Any concerns you have can be discussed at an in-depth consultation before deciding if you’d like to go ahead with your treatment.’

Does it hurt?

A: ‘Injections are relatively painless and some practitioners use a numbing cream to reduce the sensation. Many prefer to skip the anesthetic, especially as some facial fillers already contain lidocaine.’

Will people be able to tell it’s been done?

A: ‘Results are quick but the area can feel numb after treatment due to an anaesthetic. You may also look slightly red and the area may feel tender but this subsides after a few hours.’

Anything else we should know?

‘Side-effects are usually short-lived and should clear within a few days. They can include tenderness, redness, swelling and bruising at the injection site.’

And, lastly, how much does it cost?

‘Just like the treatment, each price is tailored to you – it will vary according to the amount needed to achieve the desired effect,’ says Dr Eccleston.

Whether you’re a first-timer to fillers or not, a thorough consultation is just as important as the treatment. Discuss any concerns and the results you want to achieve with your qualified and experienced practitioner beforehand.

Date of preparation April 2016 (UK/0280/2016a).