Inside Gucci's Bloom Fragrance Garden Party With Dakota Johnson, Hari Nef And Petra Collins

The Sakura Matsuri cherry blossom festival at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden may have taken place last weekend, but at MoMA PS1 last night another celebration was in bloom. Gucci transformed the courtyard of the Long Island City contemporary art gallery into a lush summer garden to fete the announcement of Bloom, the brand’s first new fragrance under creative director Alessandro Michele, and its three faces: Dakota Johnson, Hari Nef, and Petra Collins.

Amongst the garden scenery, which included exotic birds in rattan cages, the campaign stars sprawled across the lawn along with guests that included fashion’s cool kids like Lana Del Rey, A$AP Rocky, and Soko, Brianna Lance, the Urban Bush Babes, and Tamu McPherson. All while wearing head-to-toe Gucci, of course.

Courtesy of Gucci/Craig Barritt/Getty; Courtesy of Gucci/Jamie McCarthy/Getty

A$AP Rocky joined DJ Juliana Huxtable in her gazebo DJ booth at the beginning of the night, which French singer and actress Soko interrupted to introduce British band Goldfrapp (seen above). Lana Del Rey took in the special set while perched on a plush velvet couch next to Alessandro Michele.

And while servers walked around the garden in their Gucci loafers serving guests an assortment of gourmet snacks (mostly of the cheese variety), between the party’s secret garden setting and the abundance of eclectic, quirky Gucci outfits, the visual feast was more than enough to keep guests full.

Keep scrolling to see the party looks.