All The New Perfumes: You'll Find One To Fall In Love With For Sure 

Get ready to meet your scent soulmate
Crisp, heady, succulent, and downright sexy - there’s a fragrance for whatever mood strikes you. And nowadays, you won’t need to make excuses for reaching for that bottle of a woody masculine scent; where ‘feminine’ fragrances were once floral and often sickly affairs, the world of women’s fragrance has erupted to a colourful landscape that’ll encompass any preference you might have.
RELATED: Summer Scents That Smell Good Enough To Eat
Before we share the ultimate edit of all the women’s fragrances you need to know about, we’re going to outline the four main types of scent ingredient. Most perfumers start with these genres, dividing scents into them as a starting point for formulating and adding notes, so knowing which floats your boat may narrow the search down.
RELATED: Eau de Fifty Shades, Anyone? Match Your Scent To Your Favourite Book
First, florals. These can range from light and romantic wafts of bluebell to deep and heady clouds of iris and orange blossom, but they’ll all have a distinct kick of floweriness. Orientals evoke warmth and sensuality, relying on spices like pepper and cinnamon to add a core of the exotic to proceedings. Woody scents comprise earthy notes of sandalwood, cedar and vetiver. Finally, fresh scents, which are based on citruses and crisp, uplifting notes like green tea.
RELATED: What Does Pleasure Smell Like? Why A Fragrance Can Turn You On
But here’s where things get complicated: most fragrances won’t adhere to a single kind of note, mixing them together to achieve those iconic, unforgettable blends. When picking your perfume, make sure you spray it on your skin (where it’ll react with your body’s heat and pH) and wait. Once the volatile top notes have evaporated, you’ll be left with the true scent, which is a blend of remaining notes and your skin. Then you’ll know if it’s the one.
Fragrances are notorious for costing a pretty penny, but thankfully there's a number of deals coming up just in time for the holiday season. We've got our beady eye on the best Net a Porter deals, Black Friday Amazon deals, best Black Friday beauty deals and best Black Friday makeup deals to stock up on fragrances for the rest of the year. Need help navigating the shopping chaos? Why not take on Black Friday like a pro with our Black Friday shopping guide?
Try these for size - we love them all:
-
1. Creed Original Vetiver, £185
This Creed number is the ultimate if you're after a fresh, green scent that's got a spicy bite of bitter orange and pink pepper at the core. If the smell of a forest after a storm does it for you, this is the one.
Available at John Lewis | £185
-
2. Gabrielle Chanel
Described by Chanel's in-house perfumer Olivier Polge as an 'abstract floral', Gabrielle is Chanel's first fragrance since Chance in 2002. Ylang ylang, orange blossom, tuberose and white musk blend together in a heightened, clean and deliciously fresh fragrance that's about to become a total sensation.
£112
-
3. Gucci Bloom, £52
Gucci Bloom, £52, Gucci
A true floral through and through, this contains notes of tuberose, jasmine and Rangoon Creeper. While soft and powdery, it retains a greenness that keeps it on the fresh side of things so that its sweetness is tempered. Think freshly-watered flower garden and you'll get the gist.
-
4. Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne, £44
Buy now: Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne for £44 from John Lewis
Rich, dusky and bursting with ripeness, Pomegranate Noir brings raspberry, plum, pink pepper and Casablanca lily together with a touch of wood for a full-bodied fragrance that’s utterly unique.
-
5. Byredo Bal D’Afrique, £95
Buy now: Byredo Bal D’Afrique for £95 from Byredo
Inspired by 1920s Paris, this unisex scent evokes warmth with Moroccan cedar wood and musk, while lifting the overall mood with a blend of vetiver and lemon. The odd punch of floral punctuates the other scents, making this one undeniably moreish.
-
6. Santal 33 by Le Labo, £175
Buy now: Santal 33 by Le Labo for £175 from Liberty
Now, this is your go-to fragrance if you don’t really want to smell like everyone else. With its spicy leather and sweet iris notes, expect to be asked what you’re wearing ALL the time.
-
7. Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, £52
Buy now: Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb for £52 from Boots
A perfectly balanced myriad of rose, orchid, and freesia flowers are the highlights of this beloved juice that has captured the hearts of thousands.
-
8. Tom Ford Velvet Orchid, £55
Buy now: Tom Ford Velvet Orchid for £55 from John Lewis
Here's a feminine fragrance that is truly unforgettable. The striking oriental floral offers a memorable aroma that isn't overbearing and an undeniable classic.
-
9. Miu Miu L’eau Bleue, £49
Buy now: Miu Miu L’eau Bleue for £49 from John Lewis
Lily of the valley paired with spicy Akigalawood makes for a surprising combo, but It’s fresh, youthful and crisp thanks to the green notes.
-
10. Byredo 1996 Inez & Vinoodh
Inspired by a photograph taken by Dutch photographers Inez & Vindoodh, this is an unusual blend of slightly bitter juniper berries and sweeter, warmer, more powdery cognac and patchouli.
Available at Selfridges | £110
-
11. Giorgio Armani Sì, £51
Buy now: Giorgio Armani Sì for £51 from John Lewis
A sensual and modern update on the classic ‘sexy’ scent for women, Sí harnesses sweetness thanks to cassis and mandarin, rose and jasmine, adding spicy vanilla and patchouli for a kick of interest.
-
12. Chanel No. 5, £52
Buy now: Chanel No. 5 for £52 from Chanel
If it was possible to bottle up elegance, femininity, and luxury it would be inside the golden elixir in the timeless Chanel N°5 glass.
-
13. Chloe Love Story, £47
Buy now: Chloe Love Story for £47 from John Lewis
Orange blossom and jasmine make this a romantic scent, yet don’t think cloying - think burst of fresh flowers mingled with greenness with hints of powdery warmth emerging at intervals.
-
14. Aerin Evening Rose, £92
Buy now: Aerin Evening Rose for £92 from John Lewis
This one has earned a permanent spot on our dressing table with its surprising mix of voluptuous rose centifolia and Bulgarian rose absolute.
-
15. Stella McCartney Pop, £34
Buy now: Stella McCartney Pop for £34 from John Lewis
This one’s bold and sweet, making it the perfect summer scent for those who are young at heart.
-
16. Guerlain Shalimar, £52
Buy now: Guerlain Shalimar for £52 from Debenhams
Whenever you mention classics, Shalimar is on nearly every beauty expert's list. The passionate scent was created by Jacques Guerlain to capture the romance of Shah Jahan and Princess Mumtaz Mahal.
-
17. Jo Malone Basil and Neroli Cologne, £44
Buy now: Jo Malone Basil and Neroli Cologne for £44 from John Lewis
A more youthful update on their classic Lime, Basil and Mandarin scent, this cologne uses white musk for a clean, powdery feeling, basil for a sharp twist, and neroli for some citrusy elegance.
-
18. Serge Lutens Veilleur de nuit, £509
Buy now: Serge Lutens Veilleur de nuit for £509 from Serge Lutens
Veilleur de nuit smells exactly what vice feels like - we think it captures the warming and sexy scent of a hint of booze coupled with melted chocolate. It’s the ultimate in indulgence - with an appropriately eye-watering price tag to match.
-
19. By Kilian Incense Oud, £285
Buy now: By Kilian Incense Oud for £285 from Harvey Nichols
This scent is for anyone who seeks a deviation from the regular floral or sweet scents usually assigned to women. Oud incense and papyrus make it dark and intense, but the uplifting rose adds a touch of freshness.
-
20. Robert Piguet 'Fracas' Eau de Parfum
Buy now: Robert Piguet 'Fracas' for £95 from Selfridges
At the heart of Fracas you'll find intoxicating jasmine, tuberose, and gardenia notes that have made this mixture a cult favorite throughout the years.
-
21. Marc Jacobs Splash Pear, £38
Buy now: Marc Jacobs Splash Pear for £38 from John Lewis
This is the go—to fragrance if you feel like summer but are still living in a big cashmere jumper; thanks to pear, bergamot and lemon peel, it’s light and sweet, but also a tad warming courtesy of soft amber and teakwood.
-
22. Lancome La Vie Este Belle, £49
Buy now: Lancome La Vie Este Belle for £49 from Debenhams
The French expression translates to "Life is Beautiful," and the iris gourmand and striking patchouli aroma are perfect blends that evoke the happy phrase.
-
23. Giorgio Armani Sky di Gioia, £48
Buy now: Giorgio Armani Sky di Gioia for £48 from Giorgio Armani
This is a summery, fruity and feminine scent. The delicate rose adds the fresh and floral element, the lychee and pear notes instantly transport us to a Mediterranean getaway, while the blackberry, blackcurrant and white musk whisper of faraway summer holidays…
-
24. Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet, £42
Buy now: Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet for £42 from John Lewis
Here's a floral scent with a seductive twist that we'll never get tired of. The pink peony mixed with white musk blend offers a light, yet sensual touch that will never grow old.
-
25. Atelier Bloem Black Tulip, £160
Black Tulip, £160, Atelier Bloem
Each fragrance in the six piece range is inspired by Andrew Goetz's time in Amsterdam, with this Black Tulip scent representing the most famous Netherlands export. Both heady and fresh at once, Black Tulip embodies the whole flower, with a touch of greenness at the core.
£160
-
26. La Mia Perla, £60
Sensual, feminine and just a touch nostalgic, this creamy floral scent smells fantastic worn on warm, summer skin.
La Perla | £60
-
27. Floris Chypress Eau de Toilette, £80
Chypress Eau de Toilette, £80 Floris
Chypres comprise mossy and citrussy notes, and this nod to the famous blend is sophisticated and fresh at once, and would be a perfect pick if you want something that's uplifting but also a little more complex than a simple floral thanks to the musky creaminess at the heart of it.
-
-
29. Art Meets Art I Put A Spell On You, £70
Woody, spicy and utterly beguiling, this one does what it says on the tin.
Available at Art Meets Art | £70
-
30. Byredo Mojave Ghost, £95
Featuring the exotic scent of the rare Ghost flower from the Mojave Desert, this has a woody composition that gradually builds to reveal its intensity. With top notes of ambrette that deepen with powdery violet and lingering sandalwood followed by base notes of cedarwood, it's totally seductive.
Available at Byredo | £95
-
31. Joan Collins I Am Woman, £50
Musky and woody, this is undeniably a scent that says lipstick and shoulder pads and handbags at dawn (or dusk, or cocktail hour...).
Available at Joan Collins Beauty | £50
-
32. Trish McEvoy 100 Eau de Parfum, £155
This perfume marries the creaminess of a floral with a whack of leather, rendering it a powerful, sensual, captivating scent.
Available at Selfridges | £155
-
33. Diptyque Eau Duelle, £115
Creamy and laced with vanilla, this comforting scent also contains gourmand notes of saffron, black tea, and cardamom.
Available at Selfridges | £115
-
34. ALAÏA Paris Eau de Parfum Nude
This floral has a kick to it courtesy of a base of tonka, musk and leather. It's a really good scent on skin - taking up warmth and adding sweetness.
Available at John Lewis | £39.50
-
35. Coach Floral Eau De Parfum, £35
Encapsulating the Coach vibe perfectly, this is a blend of rose, jasmine and gardenia mixed with fizzy peppercorn and grounding patchouli.
Available at John Lewis | £35
-
36. Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Florale, £48
This mix of peony, sambac jasmine, lavender, and vanilla is moreish, juicy, and deliciously spicy.
Available at Selfridges | £48
-
37. Nina Ricci L' Air du Temps Eau de Parfum, £41
Created in 1948 with a view to breathing optimism and joy into a post-war slump, everything from the powdery violet heart of this scent to the two doves on the lid (which were originally conceived by Lalique) whispers classic and uplifting.
Available at John Lewis | £41
-
38. Chloe Nomade Eau de Parfum, £70
The woody and floral notes in this are rounded out by the addition of juicy plum, making it uniquely juicy.
Available at John Lewis | £70
-
39. Bottega Veneta Knot Eau Absolue, £88
Spicy and smoky, we'd be amazed if this sophisticated mix of neroli, myrrh, lavender and jasmine didn't make you feel decadent.
Available at John Lewis | £88
-
40. Miu Miu L'Eau Rosée Eau de Toilette, £44
Dewy and juicy, this is the freshest rose on the block. Once the top notes have evaporated, expect it to simmer down to a sweet, skin-like scent.
Available at John Lewis | £44
-
41. Prada La Femme L'Eau, £93
Unabashedly floral and a little bit fizzy, this mix of tuberose and frangipani should be your pick if you like your perfumes buoyant and your perfume bottles achingly stylish.
Available at John Lewis | £93
-
42. Miller Harris Citron Citron, £105
Zingy as a freshly-cut lemon, this zesty scent is just the ticket if you need something to blow away the cobwebs in the morning.
Available at John Lewis | £105
-
43. Cire Trudon Revolution Eau de Parfum, £165
This is a bold number by perfumer Lyn Harris, taking its inspiration from the gunpowder and chaos of a revolution. Unsurprisingly, you'll find leathery and smoky notes in there alongside wisps of papyrus and cedar.
Available at Harvey Nichols | £165
-
-
45. Mizensir L’Ombre du Lys Eau De Parfum, £175
Lily, neroli, and orange blossom jointly make this a floral that has guts and hangs on to skin long after others have given up the ghost.
Available at Selfridges | £175
-
-