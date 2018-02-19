Here's Precisely How To Do Florence Pugh's BAFTA Smokey Eye

Bold, beautiful, and perfectly-executed; we absolutely loved Best Actress nominee Florence Pugh’s soft, smokey eye at last night’s BAFTAs. In fact, we reckon it’s pretty much exactly what you want to go for if you’re after something a bit sexy and a bit grungy that’ll work just as well paired with a hoodie and jeans as it would with a sparkly dress like Florence’s.

We were so taken by it and thought that, rather than recreate it blindly, we might as well ask Florence’s make-up artist, Emma Day, to do a quick step-by-step guide for anyone wanting to give it a whirl. Here’s what Emma had to say (along with some snaps from her phone of the getting ready process):

Florence Pugh Baftas

Eyes

These were the focus, and I created this eye with a blend of dark blue, green and greys with Charlotte Tilbury The Rock Chick and Rebel palettes, and also used the Black Diamonds Colour Chameleon eyeshadow stick, which gave the look intensity and which I blended and blended with my fingers to soften the outer edges. I then used individual lashes by Eylure in short and medium lengths, before applying Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Mascara.

Florence Pugh Baftas

Skin

Florence has great skin, so I wanted the coverage to be light. I used Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow as a highlighter, and Light Wonder concealer, along with a little Magic Foundation where needed. I then added a light dash of Love Glow Cheek to Cheek on the apples of her cheeks for glow, then sweeped the Hollywood Contour Wand in light for very, very subtle contouring, blending it into the skin so that it wasn’t obvious but just highlighted Florence’s bone structure.

Lips

So that the lips didn’t compete with the eyes, I kept them very understated, lining them with Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk and then going over with a layer of Bitch Perfect lipstick.

So there you have it!