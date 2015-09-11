Fake Tan - The Secret Brands You Need To Know

We might be addicted to our St Tropez, but with a whole range of secret fake tan brands hitting the shelves, we've decided to branch out. Bring on the bronze!

When it comes to fake tan, we're sort of past the point where anything goes, we want bespoke, natural looking tans that last, not streaky legs and stained fingernails. But with so many products out there, it's easy to get stuck using the same can of St Tropez over and over again.

Not anymore. A new generation of boutique tan brands have landed, and you know what that means? It's time to branch out. Here are the secret fake tans your beach body will thank you for.

The Fashion Week Staple

The fash pack's fave brand from across the pond (if you haven't tried their cleansing micellar water yet, you're missing out), Bioderma's Photoderm Autobronzant Tanning Mist is the classy way to get your bronze on. A streak-free spray means it's easy to apply, perfect for the first time tanners out there. And like all products from the Photoderm range, it contains BIOprotection aka it prevents your skin from ageing due to sun exposure. Nice.

The Beach Body Slimmer

Yup, fake tan can officially make you look thinner. With skin appearing up to 24% more toned and 39% firmer, Dr. Ceuticals Beach Perfect Slim Tan is the smartest tan out there. A refreshing gel combines with self-tan to help refine and reshape your silhouette. A healthy glow and firmer thighs? Yes please!

The Name You Know You Can Trust

When you need a good fitting bra or a great ready meal you head to only one place - Marks & Spencer. So when they launched their Autograph TAN Self Tan Velvet Touch Luxe Oil (snappy, eh?), we knew we'd found a tan we could trust. Taking just four hours to develop and lasting for three whole days, this sink-in-quick oil is officially being added to our permanent beauty bag.

The New Brit On The Block

When it comes to tanning expertise, the Brits don't immediately come to mind. But shaking off preconceptions are new fake tan brand For All My Eternity (or F.A.M.E to its friends). Fresh out of Blighty, these organic, paraben-free self tans are tried and tested on members of their own team, so you know they're good enough. With natural being their core ethos, F.A.M.E. is the opposite of getting tangoed - think naturally bronzed, low-chemical tan that's kinder to your skin. Oh, and they don't test anything on animals. We're in.

The Aussie Import

Australia's no.1 self-tanning brand (and let's face it, they know a thing or two about bronzed bods), Bondi Sands has officially landed on UK shores. Bringing its iconic coconut scent and enriched with aloe vera, this salon quality tan is quickly becoming a cult classic. Perfect for achieving a more natural glow, the Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Milk hydrates skin whilst developing an even tan, without the stickiness. Forget the weird biscuity smell, this is like a pina colada for your skin (in a great way, we promise!).

By George Driver