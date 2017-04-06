This Is What North West Will Look Like When She Grows Up (According to Kim)

Dave Lee/GC Images
BY: Dobrina Zhekova
6 Apr 2017

Snapchat’s face swap option is quickly becoming celebrities’ favourite filter to play with. Thanks to it, we now know what Selena Gomez will be like if she was Vanessa Hudgens, and our personal favourite, Chrissy Teigen as John Legend.

Kim Kardashian, though, took it to the next level by swapping faces with her daughter North West and the result is a little odd. “'This is what North's going to look like when she's older,” Kim says in the video. Whether that’s true or not, we don’t know, but one thing is sure — Kardashian absolutely loves swapping faces with her family members. 

Snapchat

Snapchat

Snapchat

It grows on you, doesn't it?

