The Most Flattering Eye Shadow Colour You’re Probably Not Wearing
11 Oct 2017
by: Sophie Wirt

Step aside, smoky eyes—our go-to shadow for spring pairs perfectly with a glass of rosé. Edgy enough to wow while still feeling subtle enough for day, rose-gold shadow is the It-shade we’re adding to our daily beauty routine. New York City makeup artist Ashlee Glazer of Pucker coins it the “goldilocks” of metallic makeup because it’s “not too gold and not too silver,” so it can flatter every skin tone. Ready to glow? We’ve rounded up five rosy pro picks to get you started.

 

 

