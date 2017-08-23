Could Malaika Firth Be The Most Low Maintenance Model, Ever?

We grill the face of Ghost Dream for her beauty secrets…

It’s a boiling hot day in London, and Malaika Firth is holding court on the sofa in a room hidden away above her agent’s offices. She’s wearing a bralet with a string t-shirt on top, and - despite being markedly more casual than she is in the campaign shot for the new Ghost Dream scent of which she’s the face - she’s unbelievably striking, with deep, warm skin and huge doe-eyes. When faced with such a spectacular face, we want to know the routine, the products, the secrets behind it so asked Malaika a bunch of questions in the hunt for tips to take home. Here’s what she had to say:

What’s the best piece of beauty advice you’ve ever been given?

To wear lear less make-up than you think you need. My parents weren’t very into it and my mum used to encourage no mascara when I went to school. I remember not putting my blush on neatly - it was smudged across my face - and mum spotted it instantly.

Who were your beauty icons when you were growing up?

Tyra Banks is kind of cool, and I also liked J-Lo and Beyonce - they’re all so beautiful in their own ways.

And they all have amazing skin - which brings us to yours. What do you use?

I use the Charlotte Tilbury cleanser morning and evening, and just moisturise my face in the morning. I don’t do anything else.

Wow - that’s low maintenance! What make-up do you rely on?

I love mascara - I use one by Burberry - and I also think Bobbi Brow are brilliant and use their colour sticks on my lips and cheeks along with their foundation. MAC make my favourite lipsticks.

As a model, you have to go to loads of events - how do you take your make-up up a notch?

I love watching Wendy Rowe make me up and have learned a lot from her - she takes me eyes and lips up a notch by adding a bit more contouring, mascara and maybe a bright lip.

Do you have any travel essentials that you just can’t live without?

Yes - I go everywhere with a facial mist from The Body Shop and also my bottle of Ghost Dream - I spritz it all across my skin and clothes as I hear out the door and to perk me up when I’ve been flying - it makes me feel fresh again.

Are you on point with your diet?

Not really - my dad cooks for my family and he’ll make so many different dishes - I don’t really watch what I eat and would typically have sausage and beans on a shoot. I also love snacking and am into a McDonald’s Big Mac. I can’t think of a better night in than with a Dominoes Pizza, some chicken wings, and a good film.

This seems wildly unfair - tell us you do some work on looking so great?

Well I do a fair few butt exercises and squats and try to do them every other day. I don’t do yoga or anything like that - just cardio and weights. But I don’t have facials and I just go to my local hair salon to have my hair cut.

Have you met any of your idols since modelling?

Yes I met Rihanna and asked for a selfie but I lost it! Nicole Kidman also told me I was a good dancer once which was pretty amazing - but I was too shy to tell her I was a fan!