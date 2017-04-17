Coachella Celebrity Beauty Looks You Need to See

17 Apr 2017
Once a year, there’s a fashion show that takes place in the dessert of Palm Springs. OK, so Coachella is a music festival, but it’s one that’s developed its own style genre, complete with next-level bohemians outfits and gorgeous beauty looks. Loose, tousled waves are a given, but this year, celebrities are kicking it up a notch with electric eye makeup (here's looking at you, Lady Gaga), bold lipstick, and much more. Check out a few of the most memorable beauty moments here.
Shop This Post
-
Jasmine Tookes
-
Peyton List
-
Hannah Bronfman
-
Olivia Culpo
-
Taylor Hill
-
Romee Strijd
-
Kendall Jenner
-
Kylie Jenner
-
Chanel Iman
-
Lady Gaga
-
Ariel Winter