WorthTheHype: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, Reviewed 

Over the weekend, the beauty world got a bit excited. And, no, it wasn’t the sparkly foreheads or thrilling pops of colour at the LFW shows that had us aflutter but, rather, the latest Charlotte Tilbury launch, which Charlotte herself whipped out backstage at Temperley London to show beauty journalists how she’d been using her new Hollywood Flawless Filter complexion booster on the models to give them megawatt glow.

But I know that it’s one thing for models to look glossy and glamorous thanks to a highlighting product, but quite another for a product to stand up to a winter-beaten, exhausted complexion that I - and you, in all likelihood - are sporting right now.

And that's where this new #WorthTheHype series comes in. Each week, I'll be putting products through their paces to break down what’s great and what’s not so great so that you have all the information before you part with any of your cash.

And it’s not just new launches - I'm going to mine the archive of cult products and explain why the experts and industry insiders rely on them - and who they won’t work for. If you’d like to nominate a product for testing, get in touch with us on @instyleuk across all social media, or send me a message on @madeleinelovesthis on Instagram.

But let’s get down to business. Here’s everything you need to know about Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter...

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

The Official Line

Charlotte calls this “high gloss, high glow, celebrity-skin-filter-in-a- bottle,’ going on to say you can ‘wear it under foundation, instead of foundation, or on top of foundation where you want to glow the most. It’s real life, super-starlit, J. Lo skin!’

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

The Pros

It’s versatile. Charlotte Tilbury coined the lovely plosive ‘beneath it, blend it, boost it, bling it,’ slogan to describe the myriad ways in which you can use Flawless Filter, but in short, this really is a case of putting it on your skin as you will. I found that it worked best mixed with foundation and then dotted on top as a highlighter on my skin, but it's completely customisable.

It isn’t greasy. This is really crucial, as shine that is the result of just oils can tip skin into looking simply shiny rather than glowing with health. Charlotte’s included a lightweight oil in this for glow, but has also put some ‘airbrush polymers’ and some finely-milled powder in, which accounts for its non-greasy finish.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

It isn’t sparkly. When it comes to making skin look luminous, you want the most imperceptible particles to glow so that the skin reflects light without any one piece of glitter showing up. Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter does just that.

There’s skincare in the mix. Skincare/make-up hybrids are always a good idea, and some Porcelain Flower Extract has been added to this for its antioxidant properties and to up circulation and therefore help to bring skin to life from within.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

The Cons

The Doe-foot applicator. While better than a pot from a hygiene perspective, unless you’re diligent about applying the filter to the back of your hand before you use it as a highlighter, you could end up transferring foundation and grime back into the pot. Also, we suspect it’ll make scraping the last of it out the jar pretty tricky…

It also illuminates scars. This isn’t a problem that’s particular to Flawless Filter, but it’s worth remembering if you have pitted or scarred skin, that a highlighter on skin will also reflect light out of the crevices. If in doubt, use on the clear, high points of your face and apply a fine layer of powder over scarred areas.

RELATED: The Best Highlighters To Make Your Skin Glow

You can ‘see’ it. Yes, this may well be the point with highlighter, and nobody wants to wear the make-up equivalent of the Emperor's New Clothes, but we just wanted to flag that while this is a very skin-like finish, if you were to wear it out in lieu of foundation in stark daylight, it wouldn’t be totally imperceptible.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

The Verdict

This one’s absolutely worth the hype, but make sure you learn how it works on your skin and to achieve the finish you want.

When is it out and how much does it cost?

It’s £30 and launches in Charlotte Tilbury stores and on www.charlottetilbury.com tomorrow, and it goes worldwide on the 1st of March.