These 13 Celebrities Show How Eyebrows Can Change Your Entire Face

Not even celebrities are immune from the thick and thin phases of brow trends. We've come a long way since the super-skinny arches that were so public in the '90s and early aughts, and although many of us are still trying to regain the full shape we were born with, it's a universally-known fact that your eyebrows are the most important feature on your face.
To demonstrate how the proper placement and fill-in method can transform your entire appearance, we're taking a retrospective look at 13 celebrities who were able to bounce back from the thin, comma shapes of decades past. Scroll down to see each of their dramatic brow transformations.
VIDEO: Watch an InStyle Editor Get Her Eyebrows Microbladed
1. Gwen Stefani
Talk about doing a 180—Stefani's super-skinny arches during No Doubt's Return of Saturn era can't even compete with the full set she rocks today.
2. Jessica Alba
The early '00s were not very kind to eyebrow shapes—the always-flawless Jessica Alba's included. But it's safe to say she didn't have much trouble bouncing back.
3. Drew Barrymore
Back in the '90s, Barrymore sort of pioneered the trend of shaving off your brows and penciling them back in. These days, she's rocking a much more natural look, though we're still waiting for those daisy hairclips to make a comeback.
4. Angelina Jolie
Jolie's brows have always arched at the same angle, but the fuller shape she works today creates a much softer appearance.
5. Megan Fox
Megan Fox is so known for her super-bold arches now, but we almost didn't recognize the star in sparser times.
6. Christina Aguilera
Just before her "Dirrty" phase, Aguilera tweezed her brows into a pencil-thin shape, which have since grown back into the perfect angled arch.
7. Adele
Not unlike every single song she's ever written, Adele's current brow look hits all the right notes.
8. Demi Lovato
Everything from Lovato's style choices to the placement of her brows has changed since her days as a Disney darling.
9. Cara Delevingne
To be fair, the supermodel's brows have always been on point, but we're loving the super-bold natural look she has going on now.
10. Olivia Wilde
Between her solid blonde hue, pale shimmery eyeshadow, and her overplucked set, Olivia Wilde embodied the early '00s beauty movement. In 2016, she continues to set the trends—albeit with a much more ample brow.
11. Kendall Jenner
Okay, so maybe Kendall Jenner's bleached brow look was strictly for Marc Jacobs' fashion show, but the insane difference is definitely worth calling out.
12. Miley Cyrus
She's really just being Miley now, considering that her Hannah Montana brows have since grown into their natural state.
13. Lauren Conrad
Conrad's thick set has come a long way since she last hung with Stephen Coletti back at Laguna Beach.