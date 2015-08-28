Rum Punch & Lippie: 7 Beauty Rules For Carnival

With Notting Hill Carnival just round the corner and an incredible outfit example led by Rihanna in Barbados – there is a lot riding on our Carnival get up. Jerk Chicken and Glitter, what a combo!

1. SHOW SOME SKIN

The sun always shines over Notting Hill Carnival so act like you’re Bajan and give it some skin. The top tanning products of the summer are St Tropez’s Gradual In-Shower Lotion (£14.50) but for the day top it up with a layer of Charlotte Tilbury’s Supermodel Body (£45). Don’t forget your SPF as well. The Piz Buin Instant Glow Skin Illuminating SunSpay (£17) is a spray on cream and really easy to apply. Plus it adds to your body sheen as opposed to whiting it out like most sunscreens.

https://instagram.com/p/58f3f6hM5q/ I 💚 @zuluinternational A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 3, 2015 at 7:49pm PDT

2. PERK UP

Going the whole hog with a carnival bikini? Firm up those assets with Soap & Glory’s Sit Tight Super Intense 4-D (£16.50), unlike most skin firming creams you can actually feel it working (you get a warming, tingling sensation when you roller it on) but be vigilant and use it daily in the weeks leading up to Carnival.

Rex

3. CHOOSE YOUR FLAG

Are you wearing the Jamaican Flag on your nails or the Trinidadian? Choose your colour combination carefully. For Jamaica Green, black and yellow try L’Oreal Paris’s Colour Riche shades in Vendome Hill, Black Diamond and Banana Pop (all £4.99). For the Trinidad & Tobago flag use Nails Inc’s Regent’s Park Gel Effect Polish (£15) red and Hyde Park black (£15).

4. BLING IT ON

Unlike festivals, where glitter prevails, carnival is all about face jewels. Concentrate your decoration around the outer corners of the eyes or copy Gigi Hadid’s latest over the brow technique. Claire’s Accessories have an enormous selection of stick on jewels that don’t need a ton of eyelash glue ton stick on.