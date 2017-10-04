10 Breast Cancer Awareness Beauty Products That Are Really Lovely

We’re at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, with the next four weeks being completely dedicated to funding research and raising awareness of the most common type of cancer, which is estimated to affect 12.5% of women in the UK.

A few of our favourite brands have teamed up with some amazing charities like CoppaFeel! and the National Breast Cancer Foundation to help you give back whilst you shop. Year after year, donations have been wildly successful in funding research that’s gone on to save countless lives - but we’re still not quite there yet. As of now, one person is diagnosed every ten minutes in the UK, and 27% of all breast cancer cases are preventable through early detection - something which is all down to funded research.

So, if you’ve got any birthdays on the horizon, or just want to get some Christmas shopping done early, you may as well help save lives.