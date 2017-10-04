10 Breast Cancer Awareness Beauty Products That Are Really Lovely

We’re at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, with the next four weeks being completely dedicated to funding research and raising awareness of the most common type of cancer, which is estimated to affect 12.5% of women in the UK.
A few of our favourite brands have teamed up with some amazing charities like CoppaFeel! and the National Breast Cancer Foundation to help you give back whilst you shop. Year after year, donations have been wildly successful in funding research that’s gone on to save countless lives - but we’re still not quite there yet. As of now, one person is diagnosed every ten minutes in the UK, and 27% of all breast cancer cases are preventable through early detection - something which is all down to funded research.
So, if you’ve got any birthdays on the horizon, or just want to get some Christmas shopping done early, you may as well help save lives.
1. Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion, £38
Percentage donated to charity: 5.2%
Clinique’s lightweight formula sinks into the skin without that greasy residue, making it perfect for pretty much every skin type.
£38
2. Estée Lauder Breast Cancer Awareness Advanced Night Repair, £72
Percentage donated to charity: 20%
Estée Lauder’s magically renewing and smoothing formula has its own cult following, with nine bottles a minute are sold worldwide. It continues to win our Best Beauty Buys award for ‘Best Serum’ year after year, and for good reason; it works wonders overnight, reversing signs of damage whilst delivering a shot of moisture to skin that’s in dire need of a boost.
£72
3. ghd AIR® Pink Blush Hairdryer and Styler, £99/£165
Percentage donated to charity: 10%
If any of your current heat tools have died on you, then now’s the time to go for one of ghd’s blush pink models - the Platinum styler helps minimise heat damage so you don’t need to sacrifice sleek, healthy lengths.
£165
4. MZ HYDRA-BRIGHT GOLDEN EYE TREATMENT MASK, £65
Percentage donated to charity: 10%
These gilded patches are the perfect fix at the end of a rubbish day - whack them onto puffy peepers, and let the collagen, hyaluronic acid and seaweed penetrate through the Nano Gold particles onto the delicate skin beneath.
£65
5. La Mer Breast Cancer Awareness Moisturising Cream, £65
Percentage donated to charity: 30%
The iconic Crème de la Mer immerses skin in moisture with its nutrient-rich Miracle Broth, making this a total hero product for skincare mavens, make-up artists and celebrities alike.
£65
6. Bumble and Bumble Thickening Spray, £22
Percentage donated to charity: 20%
A hairdresser favourite, this pre-styler preps the hair for a blow dry that’s full of fabulous body, minus all the frizz.
£23
7. Margaret Dabbs limited edition Nail & Cuticle Serum, £12
Percentage donated to charity: 15%
The beloved nail and cuticle serum repairs weakened nails, protects and hydrates cuticles, and uses tea tree oil to fight off infections - a complete all-rounder from the “queen of feet”.
£12
8. Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream Supersize for Breast Cancer Care, £99
Percentage donated to charity: Donating £25k
Packed with potent ingredients such as Mediterranean algae, gingko blob and chlorella, Elemis’ cream helps minimise fine lines, boost elasticity, and moisturise like crazy.
£99
9. Origins Breast Cancer Awareness Drink Up Intensive Mask, £25
Percentage donated to charity: 16%
Avocado and apricot kernel oil join forces to nourish your skin while you sleep in this overnight mask, while Japanese seaweed helps undo any damage to the outer barrier - an essential for sufferers of dry patches.
£25
10. Merci Handy Hand x CoppaFeel! Sanitiser, £2.90
Percentage donated to charity: 100%
Merci Handy’s mini hand sanitisers are always cute, but this limited edition version with CoppaFeel! will certainly have us chuckling during our commute. Also, can we talk about how all of the proceeds are being donated?!
£2.90