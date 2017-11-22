Over £180 Off An Oral B Rose Gold Electric Toothbrush. This Might Just Be The Best Black Friday Deal On The Internet

If brushing your teeth is a total bore, then you might want to upgrade your equipment.

Boots have launched their Black Friday sale and you can get over 50% off the Oral-B Genius 9000 electric toothbrush. It comes in rose gold which will look super chic on your bathroom shelf.

Boots Oral-B Genius 9000 in Rose Gold Colour Available at Boots | £99.99 SHOP IT

Inspired by Dentist whitening tools, the 3DW round toothbrush head and whitening mode gently polishes away surface stains to reveal whiter teeth from Day 1

With a RRP of £280 it's now reduced to £99.99 meaning a massive saving of £180.01

Meanwhile, Amazon’s launched their Black Friday sale and there’s also an oral care gem amongst the treasure - you can now get 71% off an Oral-B Smart Series Electric Toothbrush and it’s going to go lightning quick.

It’s currently available for £66.39 and given that original retail price is £229.99, it’s a total bargain.

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2017: £163.60 off an Oral-B Smart Series Electric Toothbrush Available at Amazon | £66.39 SHOP IT

Beyond looking super flash, the smart toothbrush has a number of different add-ons designed to keep your teeth pearly white. Its round head has six different brushing modes to ensure you reach all those nasty nooks and crannies to get rid of plaque. If brushing your teeth too hard is a bit of an issue, it’s also equipped with pressure control technology to alert you if you go a little overboard and also slows down the speed of the brush accordingly.

The Oral-B Smart Series Electric Toothbrush comes with a handy Wireless SmartGuide, which will track your tooth brushing habits and provide you with little suggestions to improve your oral care routine. You don’t have to worry about straining to stay near the plug, as the brush is wireless and has a special charging station - all you have to do is pop it in and you’re ready to go.