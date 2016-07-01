The One Skin-Saving Ingredient You Need This Summer

My skincare regimen is extensive, to put it lightly. I slather miracle serums and potions on my face (and neck!) with wild abandon. But this summer, I've finally given in to some streamlining. And now there's one secret ingredient that I won't leave the house without—and what it is just might surprise you.
It's not a £500 oil phenomenon but good old zinc oxide. Every dermatologist I've ever interviewed (and there have been many) has insisted that mineral-based sunscreens such as zinc are the only real way to prevent skin damage and premature aging. N.Y.C.-based dermatologist, Cybele Fishman M.D. told us that it's an inert mineral that blocks both UVA and UVB rays. Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide sit on top of the skin, forming a barrier against the sun's rays. Sunscreens with zinc start protecting you as soon as you put them on. You may have heard you should look for a "broad-spectrum" product that protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Any sunscreen that contains the physical blocker zinc oxide or titanium dioxide will have you covered.
This year I turned 40 and my charming freckles that I hadn't seen since childhood reemerged as sunspots—significantly less charming. Dermatologist David A. Colbert M.D. told me the damage wasn't new or recently acquired. It was all the days at the beach that I lay around with nothing but a reflector and a bottle of baby oil coming back to haunt me. Colbert said the only way to truly prevent them from returning is with zinc sunscreens. Even wearing an SPF 50 UVA doesn't have the same protection as a mineral sunscreen. If zinc brings to mind the white, pasty noses of '80s lifeguards, let me introduce you to the new wave. Click through the gallery below to see the best, most lightweight and effective products out there. Happy Summer!
1. CeraVe Sunscreen for Body SPF 50
Zinc oxide is notoriously heavy, however, CeraVe’s sunscreen is lightweight and won’t disturb even sensitive skin.
Cera Ve | £11
2. SkinCeuticals Physical Eye UV Defense SPF 50
Many sunscreen labels warn against applying near the eye area, however SkinCeuticals’ Physical Eye UV Defense is specifically formulated for its delicate surface, and won’t cause irritation.
Skinceuticals | £27
3. Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral Powder SPF 45
With sunscreen needing reapplication every 80 minutes, this mineral powder is perfect for quick touch ups, and unlike most sunscreens, leaves a matte finish.
Peter Thomas Roth | £24
4. Badger Organic Sunscreen Base with Zinc Oxide
In addition to being organic, with a base of Sunflower Oil, Beeswax, Seabuckthorn, and Vitamin E), Badger’s formula is environmentally friendly and biodegradable.
£18
5. Kiss My Face Natural Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40
Kiss My Face’s double-acting formula incorporates Hydresia, a moisturizing oleosome from safflower, as well as a clear, water-resistant formula.
Kiss My Face | £10
6. Mustela SPF 50+ Broad Spectrum Mineral Sunscreen Stick
Mustela’s mineral stick, intended for children and babies, provides the perfect solution for those with sensitivity to the harsh chemicals and fragrances found in many formulas.
Mustela | £10