Face Serum: 12 Of The Best Your Skin Will Thank You For

Serum - it's the skincare step that's absolutely essential but so many people miss it out. Check out our round up of the best face serums hitting the shops and saving your skin...

Whenever I’m asked where people should get spendy in their beauty regime, I respond with one word: serum. A serum is the workhorse of your routine, the single product that is geared towards changing the status quo of your skin on a cellular level.

In terms of what they can actually do - you name your skin gripe, and there’s a serum to answer it. Dehydrated? Hit up one containing loads of hyaluronic acid. Dark patches or sun damage? Vitamin C is your friend. Looking generally a bit frayed and tired? Acids will sort you out. Find a personalized serum match with this beauty quiz.

Here’s the lowdown on the how and when and where to use your serum of choice - and your shopping list of our top tried-and-tested picks…

What Are Face Serums?

In a nutshell, they’re the most distilled version of skincare with the smallest molecules in your regime. They penetrate more deeply and therefore have a bigger effect on skin than, say, moisturiser.

Is A Face Serum Necessary?

If you’re looking to plump/firm/hydrate/even out/brighten, then yes it absolutely is. A serum will really impact your skin.

Is Face Serum The Same As Moisturiser?

No - the molecules are smaller and serums generally contain a higher percentage of actives. Think of your moisturiser as doing the job of cosseting the surface of your skin, reducing loss of moisture from the skin, and bedding in the serum, while the serum goes to work on the deeper layers and emerging skin cells.

When To Use Face Serums?

You want to use them on clean skin, after a toner or pre-serum if you like to use them. A good rule of thumb with skincare is to use the product with the thinnest consistency first, then thicker products. So moisturiser always goes on after serum.

Can I Layer Face Serums?

Absolutely - provided you stick to the rule of using the most fluid first, then chasing with thicker ones. You can also use them on different patches on your face depending on your needs, a little like multimasking.

Are Face Serums Worth It?

In our opinion, YES. They impact skin both in the short and long term and can really help to turn around problem skin.

Can Face Serums Be Used On Eyes?

This is entirely dependent on the ingredients and you’d be best off following advice on the label. Generally, more hydrating serums are fine around eyes - but most brands make eye-specific serums that work really well so to be on the safe side, we’d recommend grabbing one of them.

With the festive holidays fast approaching, it's worth making the most of the shopping deals to stock up on all the serums your heart desires. With the best Net a Porter deals, Black Friday Amazon deals, best Black Friday makeup deals and best Black Friday beauty deals on the horizon, there's an opportunity to snag better for less this month. If you're having trouble wrapping your head around the shopping chaos, we've also put together a Black Friday shopping guide and a Black Friday sales UK page where we'll be collating everything from Black Friday engagement ring sales to Black Friday clothing sales.

RELATED: Black Friday beauty deals from our sister site Marie Claire UK

Now shop our pick of the best serums below.

Ole Henriksen Truth Serum Collagen Booster, £47 Ole Henriksen available at Look Fantastic | £47 SHOP IT

This Works No Wrinkles Active Serum, £39.50 No Wrinkles Active Serum, £39.50 This Works This Works available at Boots | £39.50 SHOP IT

Dr Sebagh Rose de Vie Serum Delicat, £129 Rose de Vie Serum Delicat, £129, Dr Sebagh Available at Selfridges | £129 SHOP IT

Jurlique Nutri Define Superior Retexturising Facial Serum, £86 Nutri Define Superior Retexturising Facial Serum, £86, Jurlique Jurlique available at Look Fantastic | £86 SHOP IT

Caudalie Premier Cru Le Serum Caudalie Premier Cru Le Serum Available at Space NK | £90 SHOP IT