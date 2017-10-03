Lush's Christmas Drop Is Here And It's Magical 

We don't know about you, but LUSH's Christmas range is easily one of our favourite things about the winter months. Decadent Pretty bath bombs, decadent body care, and scents too divine for us to emotionally process; we're always spoilt for choice come October. Sure, we only just said goodbye to summer, but seeing all the gorgeous goodies we're going to be slathering all over ourselves very soon has us feeling the Christmas spirit in every kind of way.
The range is available online right now at lush.co.uk, and will launch in-stores on October 6th - and we're expecting a total festive frenzy. Our picks?
1. The gorgeous cinnamon-y Magic of Christmas bubble stick smells like a dream and makes you feel like you're immersed in a mulled wine/chai latte wonderland (in the best possible way).
2. Star Light Star Bright, the hero of last year's Xmas showreel, is a bath bomb that musn't be missed.
3. The brand new golden lip block will see us through party season in the most bedazzling way possible.
Scroll on for the bits we're coveting to ring in the winter season in comfort...
-
1. Luxury Lush Pud Bath Bomb
Rainbow bath alert! After all the Christmas feasting is over, we're looking forward to unwinding with this guilt-free pud. Packed with lavender, tonka and ylang ylang, it'll send us right off to sleep...
£4.50
-
2. Golden Pear Soap
Pear puree, cardamom, agave and murumuru butter make this soap the most divinely scented, moisturising thing you might ever put on your body.
£6.50
-
3. Shades of Gold Frankincence and Myrhh Lip Block
Swirl a finger over the lustrous gold and dab onto lips for a Christmas party lip that's bound to stand out and feel mega-moisturised.
£12.50
-
4. Christmas Sweater Bath Bomb
This is pretty much a warm, woolly hug in bath form - with a bit of a kick. Ginger, coriander seed and clove are sure to energise weary limbs after a bout of last-minute Christmas shopping (or a Sunday hangover).
£4.50
-
5. The Magic of Christmas Bubble Wand
Mulled wine addicts, this one's for you. Full of cinnamon leaf, sweet almond and orange oils, and organic clove, this bubble wand is going to send you into a blissfully sweet and spicy spell.
£5.95
-
6. The Snowman Bath Melt
This adorable little guy's made of shea butter, Sicilian lemon oil and soya milk powder, and you'll feel slightly murderous whilst crumbling him into the steaming tub - but the serious shot of moisture he'll give your skin will keep you from feeling too guilty.
£4.25
-
7. Tree-D Bath Melt
This tiny tree's full of decadent oils to transform your bath into a pool of comfort for your skin. Tangerine and grapefruit oils will provide some much-needed uplifiting during the dreary weather ahead.
£4.50
-
8. Twilight Naked Shower Gel
Everyone went mad over Lush's Twilight body lotion last Christmas due to its magical sleep-inducing powers - so double up with this lavender- and tonka-infused solid shower gel version to totally knock yourself out.
£9.75
-
9. Star Light Star Bright Bath Oil
Not only does this little wonder turn your bath into a sparkly lavender dream, but it nurtures skin and energises to the absolute max thanks to silky murumuru butter, ginger and lime.
£4.25