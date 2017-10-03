Lush's Christmas Drop Is Here And It's Magical 

We don't know about you, but LUSH's Christmas range is easily one of our favourite things about the winter months. Decadent Pretty bath bombs, decadent body care, and scents too divine for us to emotionally process; we're always spoilt for choice come October. Sure, we only just said goodbye to summer, but seeing all the gorgeous goodies we're going to be slathering all over ourselves very soon has us feeling the Christmas spirit in every kind of way.

The range is available online right now at lush.co.uk, and will launch in-stores on October 6th - and we're expecting a total festive frenzy. Our picks?

1. The gorgeous cinnamon-y Magic of Christmas bubble stick smells like a dream and makes you feel like you're immersed in a mulled wine/chai latte wonderland (in the best possible way).

2. Star Light Star Bright, the hero of last year's Xmas showreel, is a bath bomb that musn't be missed.

3. The brand new golden lip block will see us through party season in the most bedazzling way possible.

Scroll on for the bits we're coveting to ring in the winter season in comfort...

