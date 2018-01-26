The Best Highlighters for that Instant Glow

Highlighters are the easiest way to imbue skin with glow and fake a little lustre when you look tired or are in need of glow. Customising application is easy: if you're after a back lit highlight, whack it under your foundation; if you want to dial up the glow your moisturiser or base imparts, just mix it in with it, or if you want to go the traditional application, tap it onto the high points of your face.
Here are some helpful rules if you tend to find you end up looking like a disco ball after applying:
Liquid on liquid, powder on powder. The easiest way to choose a formula is to consider the finish you like when you apply make-up. If you like a matte, powdery finish, you need to use a powder highlighter. Equally, if you're into a dewy foundation, tap a liquid or cream highlighter on.
...But you can put it on without base. Not a fan of wearing face make-up but wouldn't mind a bit of illuminating action? Grab a highlighter and mix it in with your moisturiser for juicy skin.
... And you can also mix it with other products. Foundation, BB cream, moisturiser, serum: ALL made more glowy if you drop a little highlighter into the mix. Remember to just add a dash of highlighter - this is not a 50/50 scenario.
Avoid glitter or shimmer particles. Highlighter should lend you the look of health, not make you look like you're trialling a fancy dress look. The more finely-milled the reflective particles, the more it will blend in with your skin.
Placement is everything. When highlighting, consider where light hits - the aim is to enhance your bone structure. And just as with Touche Eclat, you usually should apply it to your cheekbones, cupid's bow, and bridge of your nose.
Apply with precision. A small fan brush or highlighter brush works well if applying a powder formula, but you can also make like the pros and apply your cream or powder with your fingertips. Just load them up and tap on. Don't forget to blend the edges so that you can't see where the highlighter ends and skin begins!
1. RMS Beauty Living Luminizer, £30
This organic, coconut oil-based highlighter is a favourite among supermodels for the subtle sheen it produces.
Available at Cult Beauty | £36
3. Benefit Watts Up Highlighter, £26
This is a cult classic for the warm, champagne hue it lends skin. Make sure you blend out the edges to avoid telltale lines.
Boots available at Look Fantastic | £26
4. Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector, £34
This liquid highlighter is in every pro make-up artist's kit as it offers glow without any glitter, and really melts into the skin.
Available at Cult Beauty | £34
5. Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer, £38
When looking for a highlighter to mimic glow, it's a good idea not to venture too far from your skin tone; the most realistic finishes are thanks to pearlescent particles - not to bright hues. Armani make a brilliant range of shades to suit all skin tones.
Available at John Lewis | £38
6. Laura Geller Baked Gelato in Gilded Honey, £21
This is the most creamy powder we've encountered - and it melts into the skin like a dream.
Available at Cult Beauty | £21
7. Algenist Reveal Concentrated Luminizing Drops, £22
Algenist's drops look great when mixed with foundation or moisturizer for a subtle radiance - plus the alguronic acid will boost your skin's health.
Available at Look Fantastic | £22
8. Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighter, £28
This highlighter in the kitten shade is a dream if you're after a soft, reflective glow.
Available at Cult Beauty | £28
10. NARS Illuminator in Hot Sand, £23
This liquid highlighter is a great way to up glow and give skin a little hint of warmth. Try it under foundation to fake healthy-looking skin when you're tired.
Available at Look Fantastic | £23
11. Bobbi Brown Highlighter Powder, £36
This highlighter powder is ideal if you like to finish your skin with powder, but also want to add some luminosity. You can either whizz it on with fingers or, for best effect, grab a fan brush and dust over high points of your face.
Available at John Lewis | £36
13. Perricone MD No Highlighter Highlighter
If you're after a subtle, skin-like glow, get your hands on this. As per all Perricone products, this also contains skincare benefits, in this case vitamin C to brighten up any pigmentation.
Available at Look Fantastic | £29
