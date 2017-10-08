The Best Black Friday Makeup Deals

What Is Black Friday?

Our US neighbours have given us many things - the sitcom that never gets old AKA Friends, Starbucks iced frappuccinos and an addiction to Glossier's Haloscope but one of our most recent favourite imports is the concept of 'Black Friday.' Originating in Philadelphia, the concept and term has slowly made its way to the UK. Held annually the day after Thanksgiving in the US, on the 24th November, Black Friday is essentially the biggest shopping day of the year, with huge discounts across electrics, lifestyle, beauty and best of all fashion too. Last year, in the UK it was estimated that £1.27 billion was spent in the 24 hour period - up 16 per cent on 2015. Further research showed that Britons spent a record £5.8 billion over the four days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2016. Online retailers took approximately £2.8 billion of this - up 20 per cent from £2.3 billion in 2015, according to the data. So with consumers really embracing the concept, 2017 is set to be even bigger and better, with even more retailers taking part.

Best Black Friday Deals 2017...

Last year there were major savings to be made across clothing, shoes, jewellery and accessories, meaning many shoppers took the mantra, one for me, one for a Christmas present. River Island, Urban Outfitters, Guess, Miss Selfridge, House of Fraser, French Connection, Net-a-Porter, all offered 50% off selected lines. Thomas Sabo was giving 60% off selected lines, Monica Vinader 30% while Roland Mouret and Kurt Geiger both offered 20% and The Outnet were offering a whooping 80% off selected items. November is also the ideal time to get those items that you know you'll actually wear for years to come. From a really good pair of black trousers, to the court shoe that will go with everything or a timeless pair of gold hoops, think long-term rather than completely trend-led for the ultimate bang for you buck. Plus with Christmas looming, it gives you the perfect opportunity to start ticking names off your present buying list. Think a cashmere scarf for your granny, a slogan tee for your sister and a totally on-trend oversized tote for your mum.

Black Friday Makeup deals

Most of those deals will be available both in store and online, depending on where you prefer to shop, though there are usually more deals online, including flash promotions. Now typically, beauty isn’t reduced by much more than 20%, but you know what they say, it’s better than nothing.

Black Friday foundation deals

Finding the best foundation for your skin type can be tricky (especially for those of you looking for the best foundation for pale skin), so first off, you need to follow our guide to find the best one for you, before you even think of buying one during Black Friday, as once it’s open, you can’t return it.

First things first, think about what texture and finish you prefer. The best powder foundations will give you a matte finish and is great for oily skin types. Liquid, on the other hand, can create a matte or dewy finish, while creams and mousses will literally make light bounce off your skin. Not sure which one you need? This foundation quiz will match you to the best one for you.

Black Friday Eyeshadow Deals

Eyeshadow palettes can be expensive, but if you invest in a good quality one, think Charlotte Tilbury or Urban Decay, then you won’t need anything else, and you just can’t beat it to create the ultimate smoky eye. There are plenty of great deals on beauty sets around, so snap one up now.

Black Friday blush and bronzer deals

Whether you’re more of a rosy cheek or bronzed kind of girl, there’s a blush or bronzer out there for you, on offer courtesy of Black Friday. A pink blush suits most skin tones and will make blue eyes pop, though a more coral or red blush will suit darker skin tones beautifully. And nothing beats bronzer to add that little ‘I’ve just been on holiday’ glow, especially if it includes a gold shimmer. From Nars to Mac, shop the best Black Friday blush and bronzer deals below.

Black Friday lipstick deals

First of all, it comes down to picking the right shade for you. The secret is to find one that completely works with your colouring. Which is basically everything, from the undertones of your skin, to your hair and eye colour. So, blue-toned reds look cooler, whilst poppy orangey reds are warmer etc. It’s worth getting colour matched in store (Boots No7 do it well) and holding off to buy your lipstick during Black Friday. Autumn/winter, and specifically party season, is the right time to rock a bold lip, whether you’re opting for a scarlet pout or for a darker berry shade – though that said, there’s always room in your beauty bag for the perfect nude lippie.

Black Friday mascara deals

The search for the perfect mascara is not an easy one, because it entirely depends on what you want it to do. Do you want longer lashes, more volume, more curl? Do you want lashes to look natural or more dramatic, like false lashes? And what shade do you want? Because there is such a thing as blacker black. Plus, there’s the brush to consider too, depending on your preference. We’ve curated the perfect edit of the best Black Friday deals on mascaras below.