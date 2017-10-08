The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

What Is Black Friday?

Our US neighbours have given us many things - the sitcom that never gets old AKA Friends, Starbucks iced frappuccinos and an addiction to Glossier's Haloscope but one of our most recent favourite imports is the concept of 'Black Friday.' Originating in Philadelphia, the concept and term has slowly made its way to the UK. Held annually the day after Thanksgiving in the US, on the 24th November, Black Friday is essentially the biggest shopping day of the year, with huge discounts across electrics, lifestyle, beauty and best of all fashion too. Last year, in the UK it was estimated that £1.27 billion was spent in the 24 hour period - up 16 per cent on 2015. Further research showed that Britons spent a record £5.8 billion over the four days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2016. Online retailers took approximately £2.8 billion of this - up 20 per cent from £2.3 billion in 2015, according to the data. So with consumers really embracing the concept, 2017 is set to be even bigger and better, with even more retailers taking part.

Best Black Friday Deals 2017...

Last year there were major savings to be made across clothing, shoes, jewellery and accessories, meaning many shoppers took the mantra, one for me, one for a Christmas present. River Island, Urban Outfitters, Guess, Miss Selfridge, House of Fraser, French Connection, Net-a-Porter, all offered 50% off selected lines. Thomas Sabo was giving 60% off selected lines, Monica Vinader 30% while Roland Mouret and Kurt Geiger both offered 20% and The Outnet were offering a whooping 80% off selected items. November is also the ideal time to get those items that you know you'll actually wear for years to come. From a really good pair of black trousers, to the court shoe that will go with everything or a timeless pair of gold hoops, think long-term rather than completely trend-led for the ultimate bang for you buck. Plus with Christmas looming, it gives you the perfect opportunity to start ticking names off your present buying list. Think a cashmere scarf for your granny, a slogan tee for your sister and a totally on-trend oversized tote for your mum.

But what about Black Friday beauy deals?

Don’t make the mistake of thinking Black Friday is only good if you want to bag yourself a new TV or laptop. A host of retailers slash their prices across everything from fashion to beauty. Yes, beauty. And the beauty of it is that it’s well worth stocking up on your favourite products for the year ahead, because as long as you don’t open them, they can last ages, and even if you do, most beauty products have a shelf life of at least six months (though three for eye cream or mascara).

Black Friday skincare deals

The beauty store Fabled by Marie Claire will offer 15% off absolutely everything on site for a week running from Friday 24th November until Friday 1st December. So, whether you’re a fan of Bobbi Brown, Clinique or Estée Lauder, you’ll be able to nab yourself a sweet discount on your favourite beauty items. Score

Black Friday beauty gift set deals

If you’re not one of those people who’ve done all their Christmas shopping by September (who is?!), then this is the best time to get gift sets for Christmas. Brands like Origins, Estee Lauder and Benefit will reduce the price on selected sets, worth it as even full price, it’s cheaper than buying products separately. Then, as mentioned above, the likes of Boots, Superdrug, Debenhams, House of Fraser and more will also reduce their beauty offerings, which is better if you’re not quite sure what set you’re after yet, seeing as they will have more choice across more brands.

Black Friday electrical deals

Last Black Friday, GHD offered £20 off straighteners and other products, so if you’re thinking of investing in a pair, it would be rude not to take advantage of it. Amazon will be a great place to find deals on electric toothbrushes, hairdryers, epilators and other essentials.And as mentioned before, stores like Boots and Debenhams, who stock anything from epilators to IPL machines, hairdryers and electric shavers, will also offer some seriously good deals. That’s everyone’s Christmas gift sorted then!

Is it best to shop Black Friday online or in-store?

To be honest, the deals tend to be the same both online and in-store, but if you’d like to save yourself the aggro of waiting in line for stores to open and battling it out with other customers on the shop floor, then online is the way forward. Plus, some deals will start at midnight, so you’ll actually be able to do some shopping earlier.