VIDEO: How To Embrace A Nude Pout, Jennifer Lopez Style...

Those curves, that voice... There are many things we love about the bodacious J-Lo but it’s her signature nude lips that our Beauty Director Cassie Steer is paying homage to. Here’s how

Going nude (we’re talking lips here — just to clarify) can be scary, especially if your pout is less than pneumatic. And yet nude lips are now considered a modern classic. After all, as much as we love a power-pout red coupled with a sultry eye, unleashed in the boardroom can look a little over-kill.

Cue the make-up equivalent of Benedict Cumberbatch – it may be unassuming at first sight but soon oozes a potent sex appeal once you stop to appreciate its subtle magic.

We admit, get the tone wrong and it’s game over – washed out at best and downright sickly at worst, the effect can certainly be less than flattering. But nail your shade (Cassie went for TOM FORD’s Lip Color in Sable Smoke, £37, johnlewis.com) and you’ve found your fail-safe weapon of distraction.

There are no hard and fast rules to finding ‘the one’ – the best advice is to try as many on as you can – but do steer clear of going too pale especially if your lips are on the thinner side.

And if the you’re still feeling scared Cassie (who despite having worked in beauty for over ten years, has never gone nude before), advises applying a slick of lip-gloss over the top to add dimension to the lips and bring your face to life. Well, if it’s good enough for J-Lo...

