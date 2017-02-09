This Matte Foundation Is A Game-Changer

I know I shouldn’t touch my face, but I’ve been having trouble following the age-old rule. Not because I’m picking at a zit or nervous (though that’s my first physical sign of anxiety), but because my foundation makes my skin feel smoother than it ever has in my life. While I don’t recommend you stroke your face every five seconds, I do recommend you trying this new formula — because it’s that good.

The foundation I’m referring to is Armani Beauty Power Fabric (£40, armanibeauty.co.uk), and it’s a game-changer if you’ve been looking for a product that provides impressive coverage but doesn’t feel like you’re wearing anything at all. Its claim to fame is that it conceals while acting like a “second skin,” meaning people probably won’t know you’re wearing makeup to begin with.

The new product was created by combining the technology of two preexisting Armani formulas — Maestro Fusion Makeup and the Eye Tint. It’s a combination of high quality, super fine pigments in a light oil suspension to melt into your skin, blurring any tone or texture imperfections you want to hide with a subtle matte finish.

In my opinion, the name Power Fabric is particularly appropriate because it blends so easily and a little goes a very long way. The name also rings true as it’s one of the lightest high-coverage formulas I’ve ever used. With a damp beautyblender, three teeny-tiny dollops of the product covers my entire face. I’ve been dealing with some rosacea and it evened everything out in about two minutes. I didn’t even need as much help from concealer as I normally do to hide flaws after my foundation base.

I also like that the brand notes within the colour descriptions the skin tone and the undertone, giving you even more information to make the best shade selection out of the 20 available. For example, Colour 3 is fair skin with rosy undertone, Colour 3.5 is fair skin with a neutral undertone, or Colour 4 is fair skin with a warm undertone.

And if that wasn’t enough, it has an SPF 25, so if you don’t have a sunscreen in your moisturiser or tend to forget to lather up, this takes care of the UVA and UVB protection. And like I said before, your skin will not only look lovely, but it will feel silky smooth. Seriously, good luck keeping your hands off your face.

This article was written by Victoria Moorhouse and first appeared on InStyle.com

