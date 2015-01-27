InStyle's Best Beauty Buys 2015: A Note From The Editor...

Kicking off with a lavish awards ceremony, InStyle's annual Best Beauty Buys 2015 are almost here and we can't wait to share them with you. Over to our editor Charlotte Moore...

What goes through your head when you buy a new moisturiser? I have to admit, I find the decision to spend hard-earned cash on a pot of something I really don't understand the chemistry behind completely stressful.

I was terrible at science at school —­ really bewildered by it ­— but I still feel compelled to spoddily read the small print in the hope that I will make an informed, rather than emotional, decision about what I slather onto my face.

Thankfully, there are plenty of people who actually do understand what lies beneath the endlessly growing number of beauty products on the market. Make-up artists, facialists, hairstylists, dermatologists and nail technicians; people whose entire career depends on things working in just the way they want them to. It's these people we rely on when it comes to our annual Best Beauty Buys bonanza, because they're the ones who vote for the winners. Their judgement and expertise is inimitable and it's this that makes Best Beauty Buys such an important event in the industry's calendar.

This year, it's bigger and better than ever. As well as profiling all our amazing award winners, we've created a series of how-to videos about some of them — which will be unveiled right here on InStyle.co.uk this Thursday — and have added a brand new Editors' Choice award in each of the four categories.

I'm also thrilled that, for the sixth year running, we've partnered with John Lewis for the Ultimate Beauty Icon award. Streaks ahead this time was Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II, which customers voted for in their droves. Hopefully, with our brilliantly useful March issue supplement under your arm, your next beauty purchase will be totally stress-free. I know mine will be.