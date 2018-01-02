Best Beauty Bloggers: The InStyle Edit

The best beauty bloggers do two things really well. First, they give you unparalleled tried-and-tested beauty tips that will make their advice indispensable if you like their style. Second, they'll give you a tantalising glimpse into their lives - and that's the bit that'll get you hooked.

Thanks to the dawn of Instagram stories, Instagram lives, and Snapchat satisfying your nosier side doesn't have to wait for that weekly vlog to drop as it did when blogs started to become a thing; now, you can get a fix daily and sometimes, if you pick the right blogger, hourly.

Our rundown of the best includes everything from bloggers that give smashing tutorials (hello, Pixiwoo ladies), to skincare gurus extraordinaire (that'd be our expert columnist, Caroline Hirons), to straight up ardent beauty fans-turned-insiders (think our Project 13 winner, Lily Pebbles, or queen of insta stories tutorials, Peony Lim).

Here's who to follow, and, let's face it, ultimately form big, fat girl crushes on this year:

Pixiwoos

Who: Sibling make-up artists Sam Chapman and Nic Haste Chapman.

Why: Clever duo Sam and Nicola Chapman are the beauty brains behind the Real Techniques brand, and over on Pixiwoo.com they offer up handy tips that'll make sure you know how to blend eyeshadow and apply concealer properly.

Where: Pixiwoo.com. Instagram: @Pixiwoos

Caroline Hirons

Who: Skincare expert and brand consultant Caroline Hirons.

Why: With her encyclopedic knowledge of skincare, and the guts to say precisely what she thinks of the ineffectual, Caroline is a champion of honest, good-quality products without any BS - which is precisely why we asked her to take on our expert column each month to offer you the opportunity to pose your questions to Hirons herself.

Where: CarolineHirons.com. Instagram: @carolinehirons

Lisa Eldridge

Who: Make-up artist to the A-list, Lisa Eldridge.

Why: Lisa has brushed make-up onto some of the most famous faces on the planet. But don't follow her for that reason; follow her because she offers incredibly digestible beauty advice that will have you looking as good in photos as it does in real life.

Where: lisaeldridge.com Instagram: @lisaeldridgemakeup

Beauty by the Geeks

Who: A team of scientists headed up by Brigitte West.

Why: Want big claims examined under a microscope? These guys will do it. In fact, they'll pull apart each and every ingredient to make sure that you're spending your money on products that'll really work.

Where: beautybythegeeks.com. Instagram: @beautybythegeeks

Peony Lim

Who: Self-confessed beauty addict and owner of the most instagram-friendly bathroom on the planet, Peony Lim.

Why: Though she loves products, Peony is very discerning, only recommending what she thinks works to create a face that's dewy and perfected. Her instagram story tutorials are among the best, so make sure you tune in for them.

Where: peonylim.com. Instagram: @peonylim

A Model Recommends

Who: Model, mum, and blogger Ruth Crilly.

Why: Ruth has a brilliant sense of humour and an even better grip on which products you REALLY need in your life. Also, if you need ten minutes of respite from your life, there's nothing better to sip a tea to than one of Ruth's vlogs.

Where: amodelrecommends.com. Instagram: @modelrecommends

The Beauty Know It All

Who: Beauty industry veteran Nadine Baggott.

Why: Seeing a beauty editor open her hallowed cupboard to prying eyes NEVER gets old - plus Nadine throws in a hell of a lot of information that can only come from really knowing your stuff.

Where: nadinebaggott.com. Instagram: @nadinebaggott.

Zoella

Who: The beauty blogger with the biggest and most loyal following, Zoe Sugg.

Why: Sugg is cute as a button - with razor-sharp business mind and over 7 million YouTube subscribers to prove it. Zoe's the woman to hit up for her vlogs.

Where: zoella.co.uk. Instagram: @zoella.

The Anna Edit

Who: Lipstick aficionado and fitness fan Anna Gardner.

Why: Anna's holistic approach is sensible and eminently covertable (especially if you're a fan of Marie Kondo-style minimalism). Her make-up culls alone should have you hooked.

Where: theannaedit.com. Instagram: @theannaedit.

Madeleine Loves

Who: Beauty Editor, lifestyle journalist and make-up artist Madeleine Spencer.

Why: Our very own Beauty Editor Madeleine blogs about top products, the best travel and spa finds, London life, and mental health over on her blog. She is also always on the quest for wellness, so expect accounts of clinics and regimes she's embarked on, too.

Where: madeleineloves.com. Instagram: @madeleinelovesthis.

Estee Lalonde

Who: Beauty fan Estee Lalonde, who happens to be one of our favourite imports from Canada.

Why: Home to the most beautiful photography and a website that'll make you want to buy all the hygge homewares and eat eminently instagrammable food, Estee's blog is a hub of good advice covering all bases.

Where: esteelalonde.com. Instagram: @esteelalonde.

Lily Pebbles

Who: Winner of our Project 13 awards Lily Pebbles.

Why: Lily's NEVER gets it wrong. In fact, we've bought around 500 of her faves and haven't regretted a single splurge (our band account doesn't feel similarly).

Where: lilypebbles.co.uk. Instagram: @lilypebbles.

Rebecca Fearn

Who: Beauty journalist and owner of one of the glossiest complexions we've seen Rebecca Fearn.

Why: Follow Fearn not only because you want her skincare tips (you do, obvs), but also because she's an ardent feminist and because she happens to have a penchant for spas that'll make you book one, stat (both things rank highly at IS HQ).

Where: rebeccafearn.com. Instagram: beautyandtheb.