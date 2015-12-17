The 10 Most Asked Beauty Questions On Google ANSWERED

Earlier this week Google released the 10 most asked Beauty questions EVER. We’ve gathered all the answers for you in one place (no need to google).

1. How to do the Kylie Jenner lip challenge?

Honestly? Just don’t. Kylie Jenner lip challenge related injuries look, quite frankly, horrific. Instead why not use a nude lip liner to cheat the effect. The KIKO Creamy Colour Lip Liner isn’t as dry as most lip pencils so will look quite natural on it’s own. Not technically the answer but trust us, you don’t want to do the lip challenge.

2. What are lip fillers?

Lip fillers or dermal fillers are injectables that are used to increase the volume of your lips or even out fine lines around the mouth. Dependent on the type of look you want, your lip shape, the dermatologist you visit and how long you want them to last they can consist of an assortment of substances from hyaluronic acid gel, to collagen and even your own fat tissues (called autologous fillers). The filler is injected in your lip or into the skin around the mouth.

3. How to remove gel nail polish?

The best way to remove gel nail polish is to take a trip the a nail salon, where the nail technician will soak off the varnish with acetone – always say no to having your gel polish drilled or buffed off, it’s really damaging to the nail bed. If you can’t find a salon then you can soak them off at home. First use a nail file over the surface of your nail, a couple of swipes will do. Cut cotton wool pads into squares slightly larger than you nail. Dip the squares into Acetone and lay them flat over each nail. Wrap some tinfoil around each fingertip to keep the cotton wool in place. Leave on for 5 – 8 minutes and then use a metal cuticle pusher to gently scrape the polish off. Your nails may feel a bit fragile afterwards so follow up with some nourishing nail oil and hand cream.

4. How to remove acrylic nails at home?

Again, this is much easier at the salon but it can be done at home. First use nail clippers to cut the nail down short. Then you can either soak the acrylic off using acetone (see above) but leaving the foils on for 10 minutes.

5. How to use beard balm?

If you have a very short beard you may find that you don’t actually need a beard balm, a regular face moisturiser will do. But if your beard is longer, balm is a great way to keep it soft and smooth. Take a pea-sized amount of the balm and rub it between the heels of your hands. Then, starting from your low cheeks, wipe the heels of your hands downwards towards the lowest point of your beard, remembering to go back over the area under your chin and down your neck.

Red

6. How to do a French braid?

Really easy once you know how, the French braid is basically a regular braid, where you keep adding more hair to the strands. Section off three sections of hair from the top of your hairline. Take the left hand strand and cross it over the centre strand, take the right hand strand and cross that over the left hand strand which is now in the middle. Next add a little more hair to the left hand strand before your cross it over to the centre, do the same on the right and then continue until you have used up all the hair on your head. Simples. Have a hair tie hand to secure the end of the plait.

7. How to pop a deep zit?

If you’re zit popping – gross, but needs must – then you need to have the right kit. Impromptu squeezing leads to infection and the spot getting waaay worse. Wash your hands with soap and then cleanse your face. Most dermatologists will tell you not to squeeze a deep spot – it’s almost impossible to do without causing more infection and inflammation. The golden rule is to only squeeze blackheads and spots that have developed a white “head”. Take a tissue in each hand and press firmly through the tissue either side of the spot. Dab a little bit of TCP or tea tree oil over the spot afterwards to disinfect. The best time to do any squeezing is after a shower because the steam will open your pores.

8. How to get glowing skin?

This is a question with more than one answer (which is good news!) Number 1: get a good night sleep. Number 2: Take your make-up off before you go to bed. A proper cleansing routine will ensure you wake up with perky skin. Number 3: never under estimate the power of a good facial. Facialist tip off: FacePlace in the Rosewood Hotel is the home to an all new LA based facial treatment that will leave your skin beaming.

Rex

9. How to put braids in a bun?

If you have box braids then you’ll know how tricky it is to just throw them up into a topknot or a bun. Start by tipping your whole head forward and taking 2 sections of braids from the very back of the hairline leaving the rest of the hair down. Cross them over on the back of your head and then wrap them around the rest of your hair and tie in a knot to form a ponytail on the top of your head. Tip your head upright again and let the braids fall down 360 degrees around the base of the ponytail. Twist the braids around the base of the ponytail and secure with hair pins.

10. How to make your hair not "staticky"?

Serum. Serum. Serum. Speed is of the essence here. The moment you step out of the shower, air starts to fluff up the cuticles on the hair. Smooth your serum on as you step out of the shower and it has less time to puffball.