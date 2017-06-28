Powder's Beauty Subscription Boxes Just Got Even Better

I don’t know about you, but I’m often slightly disappointed by some beauty subscription boxes. There’s always one product which is a bit rubbish, and I can tell it’s just been thrown in there. After stockpiling chalky eyeshadows and harsh cleansers to give away to people, you can imagine my relief when Powder’s Beauty Drawers came onto the scene.

By now, you’ve probably heard about how amazing their seasonal Beauty Drawers are (if you haven’t, then you totally need to sort that out). They totally dominate other subscription boxes with their cultivated edit of the products that are seriously worth your money, which have been trialled and tested by their beauty editors, so you know they’re legit.

The Powder-pink Beauty Drawers are about to get even better - they’re now bringing you one every single month of the year, loaded with goodies specifically picked to cater to your beauty needs, for just £10 a month. With highbrow brands like ghd, Elemis, REN and Smashbox, you’re sure to discover some gems that’ll earn their place in your bathroom cupboard.

So, what can you expect in the first ever box, worth £65? For skincare mavens, they’ve popped in Skyn Iceland’s famed Icelandic Relief Eye Cream to de-bag those peepers, and a REN rescue mask to help your skin de-stress (we need five of these - stat.) Then you’ll get some everyday heroes like Elemis’ day cream, a gentle yet effective Burt’s Bee’s oil cleanser, and a full-sized antioxidant lip balm from The Organic Pharmacy which serves up some serious conditioning.

For all things hair and make-up, they’ve got the most perfect, full-sized red polish from Ciaté that sits right in between bright and dark, and one of Smashbox’s beloved liquid lipsticks in a universally flattering ‘your lips but better’ nude. And to fix your over-zealous use of straighteners, ghd’s Advanced Split End Remedy treatment will swoop in and undo all the damage.

The Powder team have selected the most coveted products which they know will do the job, and will be neatly packaging them up month after month to ensure you find your beauty soulmates. All you’ve got to do is choose for how long you want the monthly goodies to arrive (hint: the more months you sign up for, the cheaper it gets!).

They've got limited amounts left, so you'd better head over there before all the other beauty addicts find out...