Kourtney Kardashian Has Worn This Dependable Mascara for 15 Years

Kourtney Kardashian is constantly teaching us clever beauty hacks, and today she is revealing more tips on her app and website. This time, the 38-year-old star shared her go-to mascara. It turns out, she's been keeping this secret for roughly 15 years, and it comes in handy for making an understated statement while traveling.

"I don't wear much makeup when I'm on holiday and usually go for a more natural vibe," Kardashian explains. "If I am going out, I'll do a swipe of mascara, and that's pretty much it!" The formula that Kardashian always packs in her makeup bag is an oldie, but goodie. "When it comes to mascara, I have used Lancôme ever since university," Kardashian adds. "I always bring this black mascara (£34.25; Amazon) when I'm packing for holiday."