Kim Kardashian Has a Spray Tan Trick You've Probably Never Thought About

Kim Kardashian West doesn't play when it comes to her beauty routine. The 36-year-old star pays close attention to every little detail. Her hair, makeup, and skin-care regimen is beyond impressive. Even her spray-tan routine includes steps that the average human may overlook. On her app and website, Kardashian revealed the one thing she does to make her tans look a bit more natural, and it's all about placement.

"No matter what time of year it is, I always love a good spray tan," Kardashian explains. "After so many years of having them done, I picked up an unusual trick that makes all the difference. I always ask if I can have the part in my hair sprayed, as well as my body!" Very clever, Kim. Most people don't pay that much attention to that area, but Kardashian says it makes a big difference, especially if you wear your hair in styles that expose your scalp. "I normally have a centre part, so if it's not sprayed, it becomes obvious and appears really pale," Kardashian adds.

Even when Kardashian's glam squad isn't available, she likes to swipe bronzer on her scalp for a darker effect. Below you'll find some Kardashian's recommendations for scoring the tan look. Need a good bronzer recommendation? This quick quiz matches you to the best bronzer for you.