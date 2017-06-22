Jo Malone Has Just Launched An Exfoliating Shower Gel And It's Divine

We Brits love a chat about the weather, but the recent heatwave has given us PLENTY of excuses to talk/complain about it - from how on earth to dress for an office while also revealing as much skin as possible to stay cool, to how to handle sweaty necks/legs/everything and how to avoid heat rash, to what to do to make the mega hot commute less hellish (we say grab a cooling mist and spritz liberally).

We have found the shower to be an unusually joyous place - not merely because we’re washing all the sweat and ickiness of a baking hot day away, but also because Jo Malone’s new Lime, Basil & Mandarin Exfoliating Shower Gel, £30, is about the most uplifting thing we’ve ever gotten into the shower with.

First, it’s speedy: a handful of the shower gel massaged into skin will also give a good old whack of exfoliation thanks to the bamboo stem that’s suspended inside the gel. (It’s also a dab hand at getting rid of flaky old skin and fake tan streaks, but we’ll save that anecdote for another day.)

It also provides a mega dose of aromatherapeutic benefits, making us feel instantly more fresh and awake, despite that dreaded waking in the night because it’s bloody hot and sleeping with no duvet is weird and sleeping with one… Well, we all know how that goes during a heatwave.

Finally, it leaves us ever so lightly-scented, which is always a good thing when battling heat. We’d heartily recommend the Lime, Basil & Mandarin version, but if you’re partial to Pomegranate Noir or like something a little more floral like the Geranium & Walnut version, grab them instead and pair with the perfume for an extra whack of scent that should last all day - even in this excessive heat.