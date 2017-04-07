STOP EVERYTHING. Glossier Are Coming To The UK

Here’s some news that will make beauty lovers stop in their tracks: cult beauty brand Glossier will finally be available in the UK this year.

Since launching in 2014, the brand have won over bloggers, make up artists and beauty editors alike. Taraji P. Henson, Allison Williams, Rashida Jones and Chrissy Teigen all wore their legendary Cloud Paint cream blusher to the Oscars; make-up artist to the stars and beauty vlogger Lisa Eldridge has featured products in some of her most popular looks.

Created by Emily Weiss, founder of Into The Gloss, Glossier has quickly become one of the most popular independent beauty brands, thanks to its Insta-worthy, super-chic minimal packaging and well-edited line of products.

The brand has been available online only to the USA and Puerto Rico, except for its Balm Dotcom skin salve which you can buy from Net-A-Porter.

Here are the top picks that are going on our wish list when the brand launch later this year:

Cloud Paint: A lightweight gel-cream blush for that perfect lit-from-within glow. Hey, if it's good enough for Chrissy Teigen...

Boy Brow: The natural-looking way to define your brows.

Priming Moisturiser: Ideal for dry skin and to help your foundation last longer.

Haloscope: Did someone say glowy skin? This crystal-infused highlighter will make your dreams come true.

Milk Jelly Cleanser: There's no makeup that can stand up to this bad boy