Why It’s OK To Use The Emma Watson-Approved Pube Oil And Still Call Yourself A Feminist

When self-proclaimed feminist Emma Watson revealed she uses Fur Oil – a serum oil designed specifically for pubic hair - she reignited a debate about women should or shouldn’t do with their bikini line.

The Beauty And The Beast actress told Get The Gloss: “I’ll use [Fur Oil] anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It’s an amazing all-purpose product.”

As another self-proclaimed feminist and also beauty obsessive, I tried Fur Oil and have to admit, I loved it.

First things first, there is nothing wrong with what you choose to do with your public hair: Shave it, wax it, trim it, grow it out, Hollywood, Brazillians, landing strips or mohawks, it’s your choice completely and no one should make you feel bad about that.

What Fur Oil does is softens hair, reducing the risk of in-growns and generally makes your hair down there lovely and soft. It’s free from artificial fragrance, dyes, silicones and parabens and it smells amazing. It is fresh without being artificial, citrusy without smelling like a bathroom cleaner. It mostly smells really, really clean.

Fur Oil

Who ultimately benefits from this is where it could get problematic. As feminists should we really be worrying about the state of our pubic hair? Is this yet another impossible beauty standard the patriarchy is thrusting upon us? What does it say about me if I want my pubic hair to be soft and silky? The truth is, it doesn’t really say anything other than this product is lovely and if you want to use it, you’re completely within your rights to do so.

Fur Oil is £43 and available from Content Beauty & Wellbeing