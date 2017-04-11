Boots Is Back With Possibly The Most Exciting New Serum Ever

It was the late, great Nora Ephron who uttered the immortal words “I feel bad about my neck”, even using the phrase as the title of her book of essays about being a woman. Turns out she wasn’t alone either. More than 10,000 have joined the waiting list waiting list for the new No 7 serum, designed specifically for combating the signs of ageing around the neck area.

Since news of the No 7 Restore & Renew Face And Neck Multi Action Serum was announced, Boots has been inundated with enquiries and they are already preparing themselves for massive queues, not seen since they launched their legendary Protect & Perfect serum in 2007, when the serum goes on sale Wednesday 12th April.

An eight-week trial with 1,000 women over 60 found that the serum delivered serious results with 84% of those who took part saying it the best serum they have ever used. High praise indeed.

The light-weight serum is packed with anti-ageing ingredients including vitamin A (which helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles), vitamin C (which brightens skin) hibiscus extract (to helps support collagen production) and calcium amino acids and ceramides that help to restore epidermal strength to combat crepiness and the loss of firmness.

Dr Mike Bell from No 7 development team explained why a specific neck serum is so important: “Skin is drier and more fragile and a micro-texture or crepiness develops, which is especially noticeable on the neck.”

No7 Restore & Renew Face And Neck Multi Action Serum is available in 30ml £28.00 and 50ml sizes £36.00, in Boots stores and from boots.com on 12th April.