The Sea Salt Sprays That'll Give You Gorgeous Beachy Waves Just Like Sienna

Summer may sadly be coming to an end, but your beachy waves can live on with the cunning deployment of a salt spray. Designed to mimic that fresh-out-the-sea, tousled hair vibe, sea salt sprays have an army of fans from stylists to bloggers, because they really do make hair look artfully dishevelled.

They work by adding salty crunch and body so that you hair’s natural texture is taken up a notch, rendering whatever movement you have more pronounced. If you’ve very fine or straight hair, salt sprays will add more grit so that manipulating it into a shape - and holding said shape - is easier.

To use a salt spray:

Spritz into damp or dry hair, making sure you lift hair in sections so that the salt reaches the underneath portions of your hair where body really matters, and concentrate on roots and mid-lengths, where adding oomph is key. Either twist and blow dry, or leave to air dry.

It’s worth noting that salt sprays can be drying, so you may need to add a hair mask to your routine to counteract any crispiness - though modern formulas tend not to dry anywhere near as much.

Here’s our pick of the best:

