80s MakeUp & A Special Guest: This Week's Beauty Tutorial... 

Beauty fans, grab a cup of tea and nestle down: you may be looking at this page for a while. On it, you'll find the latest beauty discoveries that have landed on our beauty ed's desk, as well as a host of classic products that have been tried and tested by the team.

This week our Beauty Editor invited a special guest along to the Friday facebook live to create an autumnal look...

Rituals The Ritual Of Ayurveda Natural Dry Oil For Body & Hair, £19.50 This dry oil is the perfect antidote to a busy day, Apply fro ankles towards the heart, making sure to massage it in to boost circulation.

Liz Earle Botanical Essence™ No.15, £54 This blend of clove, bergamot, tonka bean, and vanilla makes this our top pick for autumn.

Sisley Instant Eclat Instant Glow Primer, £57 Wear this under base for a subtle, back lit glow, or by itself to light skin up.

Ouai Haircare Smooth Spray, £22 Containing vitamin E and amino acids to strengthen and condition, this smoothing spray reduces frizz and smooths the cuticle.

Clinique Pep-Start Pout Restoring Night Mask, £16 This thick, cosseting lip balm works magic on parched lips overnight, or can also be used as a lip balm on extremely dry lips throughout the day.

If you’ve never been able to master a feline flick, this may just be the perfect thing for you. The head is shaped like a flick stamp, so all you have to do is line it up and press. That’s it! Simple.

Rimmel Wonder Wing Eyeliner

Take all the lip-comforting benefits of lip balm and combine it with the huge colour range Bobbi Brown is renowned for, and you get these lip colours. They come in 20 shades and are hugely easy to swipe on when out and about as the colour pay off is slightly less than a lipstick so you don’t need to be quite as precise when topping up.

Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray

This is a trying time of year for hair what with sun-damage from holidays plus heating and wind thrown in the mix. The result? More frizz and a lack of shine. This spray helps combat both by smoothing down the hair fibre. Just spritz in towel dried hair and crack on with your usual styling technique.

We already raved about this one here but if you didn’t snap yours up yesterday, we’d suggest you make a note of the 12th of October in your calendar; this palette will easily see you through Christmas events and beyond.

Hangover or no, there are few things more reviving than a little face mist. Especially when it smells like coconuts like this number does. Don’t let the sweet scent fool you - this is a serious skin tonic which will hydrate, calm and refresh skin.

Hershesons 'Knot My Problem' brush, £8. If you're a fan of detangling your hair while your conditioner is in, this brush is going to be your new favourite thing. Adept at teasing out knots and pretty to behold, it also doesn't slip out your hand at every opportunity thanks to the grip-friendly shape.

Byredo Suede Rinse-Free Hand Wash, £20. Hand sanitisers are a godsend when on the go, but many leave hands dry, smell of alcohol (or, worse, sugary sweets), and leave a coating on hands. Not this little number, which is also smells (subtly) of Byredo's fresh, floral Suede scent.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Liquid Lips, £24. The problem with matte liquid lipsticks is that they often dry lips - and absorb all light, making them appear smaller. Ms Tilbury's formula breaks that rule by finishing velvety and smoothing out lips with a blend of polymers to ensure lips remain smooth, and marine extracts to hydrate and reduce moisture-loss. Buy Screen Siren for the perfect film-star red, or try Rising Star if you want a perfect rose to compliment a smoky eye.

Oskia Anti-Pollution Balm

Emma Hardie Lit & Sculpt Firming Neck Treatment, £65. This is a bit of a teaser - this isn't out for a couple of months. But you need it on your radar now, because come it's launch, this one's going to be very popular. Comining an omega-rich cream with a metal rollerball that offers a bit of sneaky cryotherapy and helps drain fluid retention, this is a one-stop neck beautifier.

Sensai Luminous Sheer Foundation, SPF 15. Sheer foundations walk a fine line - too sheer, and you might as well just buy a BB cream, too heavy and, well, you're not really getting the sheer thing, are you? This Sensai newbie is perfect, lighting up skin, unifying, and adding a dash of coverage - but not too much. You can buid it for more, but you'll only ever get this one to a medium, so conceal any blemishes or redness after applying.

Frederic Malle Musc Ravageur Body Butter. The luxest of the luxe butter butters, this creamy, emollient moisturiser would work a treat on dry arms and legs - and would be the most decadent present for someone else if you're on the hunt for something special.

Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment. By far the most impressive matte lipstick we've tried to date, this is so lightweight that you can't feel it on, and feels far less drying than most matte lipsticks.

bareMinerals Bare Pro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation This foundation was going to be called the 'facial foundation' thanks to its ability to treat skin while on - it's that effective at softening, hydrating and not clogging pores. Especially noteworthy is the skin-like finish - it's glossy, but not greasy, and doesn't budge once on.

Pat McGrath Metalmorphosis Kit. Make-up maven McGrath's kits are legendary - and this gold and black affair will give you high octane eyes in an instant. We are obsessed with the double-ended liquid eyeliner felt tip - it makes getting a proper flick a doddle.

#BeautyofTravel Beautiful Escapes Edition 8 cult beauty products worth a total of £73 for a mere £25: this bag of travel essentials is a seriously good bargain and great introduction to new products. Snap yours up when it lands on the 31st of July.

Oskia CityLife I-Zone Balm. This balm is deal if you work in an office and commute - just grab it, tap it under your eyes and on lips, and you've protected those areas from pollution, added a whammy of antioxidants, and moisturised in one. So clever.

Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in 457 Fascinate This brilliant quintuple of shadows would be ideal to take on travels; use both sea green shadows for a deep emerald eye, sweep just the copper over lids for warmth, or go for a more polished look by using the rich chocolate and pale white to define eyes.

Barry M Liquid Chrome Highlighting Drops. When these launch next month, we're expecting a stampede. They're brilliant - just apply a little to the high points of your face, mix in with foundation, or drop a little into your body moisturiser for glow. They come in four colour options.

Jo Wood Amka Body Oil, £40. This organic body oil is a joy to smooth on - it absorbs speedily, but doesn't disappear to nothing, and it smells deliciously decadent, sitting between a citrus and floral rendering it zingy and feminine at once.

Bobbi Brown Instant Full Cover Concealer, £23. Extremely high coverage meets clever formulation. This concealer will cover the deepest of purple shadows in a single swipe. Pat at the edges to blend into skin seamlessly.

Philip B Weightless Conditioning Water. You NEED this product in your life: a few spritzes on dry, tired hair will make it look less dry, soften it, add a touch of shine, and make it smell fresh once more.

Footner CoolActive Massager, £24.99. If you find that your feet feel unbearably achy after a long night in heels or a day standing up, get your hands on this - it cools, massages and will see off that pain in double time.

Urban Decay Naked Heat Containing 12 on-trend eyeshadows ranging from cool brick to deep, burnished copper, these shadows are great quality and are ideal if you want to embrace the wash of red that everyone's sporting at the moment.

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner Duo. Nobody has ever made it to the bottom of a Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Eyeliner Duo, ever. Fact. Enter this duo that's due out in October, in which you'll find two little versions of Bobbi Brown's hugely popular long-wear eyeliner side by side.

Huda Beauty Lip Strobe. Want your lips to look more lustrous? Lip strobing is the way forward. These contain tiny reflective pigments that make lips look bigger and plumper in an instant, plus the colour range is brilliant.

Miller Harris Coeur de Jardin. Picture a garden that's in full bloom during June, and imagine you cut a big, juicy rose from its stem. That smell - fresh, floral, fizzy, with complimentary notes of fruit and musk - is bottled in this extremely moreish perfume.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Scented Hair Mist. If you usually spray your perfume in your hair, stop - the alcohol will dry your hair out, especially if you then go out in the sun. Instead, try an alcohol-free hair mist. This one will give you a dose of the cult MFK scent, for your hair.

Instant Effects Instant Lip. Teeming with oxygen to plump lips without any stinging, this gave noticeable results in about five minutes.

Kate Moss for Rimmel London Lipstick in 52, Idol Red. This is the ideal bright orange-red if you want something a bit fresher than your usual red over summer months. Top tip: put the lipstick on before bronzer or blush - you may need less than you think.

Lola's Apothecary in Breath of Clarity Uplifting Bath & Shower Oil. If you're looking for a perfect bath oil for mornings or something beautiful to give as a gift, get your hands on this. It's a great quality oil containing peppermint, rosemary, and lemon to unblock sinuses and refresh.

OPI Avoplex Nail & Cuticle Replenish Oil. If your cuticles are starting to look ragged and tired, pop this on your bedside table and apply it nightly, massaging it into your cuticle bed. Make sure you apply some if you want to push your cuticles back, too.

Su-Man Purifying Cleansing Gel-Oil. This cleanser is brilliant for encouraging a firm massage when you clean your skin - just massage it onto skin and keep going until it's thinned out, then take a flannel steeped in warm water and remove.

Eucerin AntiRedness Concealing Day Cream. This is great for skin that reddens in the sun, or for acne/rosacea-sufferers who want to take the edge off redness while also protecting from damage. It works well as a foundation base, or worn alone.

Byredo Kabuki Perfume in Blanche. Brush-on perfume is a perfect travel companion - and is ideal for anyone looking to avoid applying alcohol to skin. This comes in three scents, though we're hoping for more…

Smashbox Matte Exposure Palette. 14 neutral, easy to fling on matte eyeshadows with a double-sided brush come in this palette. Matte is a good option if you want to avoid shimmer from showing wrinkles up.

Reader Q: What are your thoughts on make-up fixing sprays? Do they turn make-up flaky or flat?

Beauty Ed's A: In a word, not much. I've yet to find a spray that effectively 'sets' make-up, though I love sprays that you can spritz to freshen up base or imbue life into a slightly too powdery/flat base. I often use Caudalie Beauty Elixir.

Reader Q: Current heat + underground = make-up catastrophe. Help!

Beauty Ed's A: Have you considered paring back how many layers you put on your skin before make-up? I find that I like to strip things back to the necessities when it's hot outside, so generally apply a good antioxidant (currently Skin Designs Vitamin C), and follow it with an SPF and foundation. If you find your make-up still slips, try an SPF-foundation hybrid. It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better SPF 50 is really good.

Niod Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex 2. With more hyaluronic acid at a purer concentrate that the previous MMHC, and with the ability to reduce loss of water from the skin, Niod's updated version of their hyaluronic serum is the ultimate in hydration.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzers in Diffused Bronze Light and Luminous Bronze Light. Hourglass have added to their two existing bronzers with these two new bronzers that both act similarly to the original - namely, they'll warm up skin and refract light off its surface for glowing skin. Diffused Bronze Light is great on pale skin, while Luminous Bronze Light is a touch deeper.

L'Oreal Brow Artist Xpert. These reasonably-priced pencils distribute just the right amount of colour to mimic hairs, while the teardrop-shaped tip makes precision and filling a breeze.

GLAMGLOW GLOWSTARTER Mega Illuminating Moisturiser. This moisturiser contains hyaluronic acid, jojoba butter, ceramides, and shea butter, which will jointly soften the skin's surface. The illuminating bit is a bonus, with the formula coming in three shades. Use them under your foundation, mixed in with, as a highlighter, or on your limbs when going out.

Reader Q: My skin gets so oily over the course of a day. What can I do?

Beauty Ed's A: Blotting paper is great, provided you don't wear much make-up on your skin. Alternatively, use a powder - I like Benefit The Porefessional Shine Vanishing Pro-Powder for how easy it is to apply (the brush and the powder are both in the handy tube). If you want to top up coverage along with powder, try a pressed foundation. I have Chanel Le Teint Ultra Tenue in my handbag.

Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion. If you suffer from Keratosis Pilaris (aka those bumps on your arms and legs), get your hands on this AHA-rich body lotion ASAP - it helps to dissolve the clogs and keep skin smooth and unblemished.

Kevin Murphy Shimmer Me Blonde. Containing violet pigments to tone down brassiness, a shade and spritz of this on freshly-washed hair helps to condition and preserve highlights.

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Grapefruit and Patchouli. This brilliant hot cloth cleanser has had a spring update and now comes in this juicy, uplifting scent. It works just the same as the original, though - smooth it onto dry skin, massage in, and remove with a warm, damp flannel.

Batiste 2 in 1 Invisible Dry Shampoo Conditioner. The kinds of dry shampoo have taken things a step further and supercharged their invisible dry shampoo with a dash of conditioner. To use it, shake the can up, spray in a halo around your head, and blast into sections that need extra help (around the face is usually a greasy spot in need of dry shampoo action).

Reader Q: How do I get rid of my bags without concealer creasing in my wrinkles?

Beauty Ed's A: You need a lightweight concealer that isn't too creamy but is highly-pigmented. I like Clinique's Airbrush Concealer, which comes in a huge range of colours. Set it with an illuminating powder - Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder for Under Eyes is brilliant - you only need a tiny amount, so just dust it off the lid and swipe on!

Reader Q: I can't tame my cow's lick - what should I do?

Beauty Ed's A: Take a firm, small round brush like the Acca Cappa one below and hold it very close to the root as you blow dry for control. Alternatively, you can grab a mini straightener like Cloud 9's The Micro Iron and run it along the unruly portions of your hair.

Memo Eau de Memo. Part uplifting lemon oil, part heady bergamot and part proper leather, this scent is decadent as can be - think swanky hotel bar rolled into a smell and you're about there.

Darphin L'Institut Youth Resurfacing Peel. Glycolic acid can really up your glow by sloughing off the top layer of dead skin. This liquid one is designed to be used weekly, though see how your skin reacts - you can use it ever so slightly more or less often if need be. N.B. If you've got acne you may need to use in conjunction with a salicylic acid if your skin can take it. Also steer clear if your skin is very sensitive.

Dior Diorshow Pump 'N' Volume Mascara. This mascara gives serious lash - we're talking root to tip coverage that's beefy in about two strokes. The thing that makes it special? It doesn't crumble. Oh, and the tube is squeezable so you'll be able to get every last bit of mascara out the tube. That's pretty special too.

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Sun Blush Lipstick and Highlighter. You know summer's round the corner when Lauder drop their Bronze Goddess range. These two are beautiful - flattering and glow-mimicking, sweep the highlighter on your cheekbones or eyelids and pair with the lipstick for easy, low-fi make-up.

Elizabeth Arden FourEver Bronze Bronzing Powder. Whoever said shimmery bronz

Burt's Bees Coconut & Pear #BringBackTheBees Lip Balm. Buy this Limited Edition lip balm to not only enjoy lovely soft lips, but to also help bees out - for each one sold, Burt's Bees will plant 5,000 bee-friendly wildflower seeds in the UK.

Elemis x Misha Nonoo Travel Sets. Beautiful travel bags + 7 Elemis products was always going to be a winner, but the magic in these is in the edit: Elemis have clearly considered how much of each product you use, so that you'll run out at the same time.

Alpha H Liquid Gold Rose. Fan of Alpha H’s original Liquid Gold? Get your hands on this - its works like the original so will help turn over your skin in double time, while also lowering the pH of your skin, which’ll strengthen and help skin to remain robust, but also contains botanicals and skin-soothing agents. Swipe over clean skin 1-2 times weekly and either go directly to sleep to let it do its thing, or chase it with skincare.

Mii Cosmetics Cleanse & Condition Brush Balm. Washing brushes is hugely important to reduce the transfer of bacteria to your skin and also to help your brushes work efficaciously. While you can do this with baby shampoo, a brush balm is an easy, more thrilling way to go about it. This one's great.

GHD Wanderlust Travel Hairdryer. Everyone knows hotel hairdryers are mostly rubbish, puffing out air in all directions and rendering hair frizzy and formless. GHD have the answer in the form of this clever lightweight, foldable dryer that still manages to properly dry hair. Don't get on a plane without it.

Hershesons Hair Accessories. If like me your kirby grips and hairbands seem to go wandering when you travel, these may just be your new favourite thing because each genre of hair product comes in its own plastic jar with a lid. Simple, but effective.

Morris & Co Love Is Enough Cosmetics Bag. Cosmetics bags only last so long. Once they're caked and dirty, you need to get a new one. Try this one - it's roomy enough to fit in a good stash of products and is rather pretty indeed.

Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Foundation. I put the biggest foundation launch of the year to the test and was impressed - it offers full coverage, though feels weightless and looks luminous.

Legology Exfo-Lite Stimulating Salts for Legs. Beauty journalist Kate Shapland's range of leg-loving products are brilliant if you're prone to swelling, aching legs. These sachets of scrub are designed to be massaged in from ankle to hip to stimulate blood flow and soften skin.

Tata Harper Clarifying Mask and Beautifying Face Oil. Tata Harper makes brilliantly-effective natural products. These two new additions to her eponymous range would be ideal for those with oily or acneic skin.

KINN products. If you're conscious of how eco-friendly and organic what you put on your skin is, you may want to start looking at your household products, too. Kinn Beauty is a new brand that is committed to providing an affordable, stylish alternative to traditional cleaning products - and they make a brilliant body moisturiser too.

YSL Touche Eclat Le Cushion. YSL's light-harnessing foundation will unify uneven skin and add a touch of glow. It's builds to a medium coverage. Make sure you clean the applicator sponge regularly to avoid transferring bacteria to your face.

Estée Lauder Instant Refreshing Facial. Never have time for face masks? This is a game-changer - just get in the shower, massage it onto damp skin, and wash off. It'll gently exfoliate and imbue skin with glow.

Acca Kappa Hairbrush.Styling a cow's lick is a nightmare - unless you have a super tiny, firm round brush to hold offending hairs into place. This Acca Kappa one is the choice of hairdressers.

Trilogy Rosehip Oil Light Blend. Trilogy's original rosehip oil is a cult classic, but despite it being great on scarred skin, it sometimes put off acne-sufferers as it was fairly thick. Step in this new version, which contains a coconut derivative for more slip and a lighter texture with all the original skin-healing benefits of rosehip.

Philip B Maui Wowie Volumizing & Thickening Beach Mist. Salt sprays are flooding the market. This one stands out for its crunch-free, hair tousling prowess. And it smells like holiday.

Lancer Studio Light Flawless Eye Concealer. Lancer's undereye concealer offers both medium coverage and a host of skin-softening ingredients. Pat and tap with your finger to avoid pulling at the delicate skin under your eyes.

Savannah Miller x Bagsy Glamour Tease Hair Texture Spray. The perfect handbag-sized hair refresher, this spray by Savannah Miller in collaboration with Bagsy is somewhere between dry shampoo and a texturising product, and will also lightly perfume hair.

Charlotte Tilbury Unisex Healthy Glow and Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask. Tilbury is going for glow with these two newbies. The Unisex Healthy Glow is a lightweight moisturiser containing pigment spheres that works a treat either worn alone or under foundation. Note: it doesn't tan skin, nor does it contain an SPF, so apply one underneath. The Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask is a gradual tan in the form of an ultra lightweight fluid that can be applied after serum and/or under moisturiser.

Frank Body Limited Edition Shimmer Scrub. Remember in the early noughties when everyone was sporting shimmering skin? Mercifully, this doesn't mimic that effect. Instead, it confers a subtle sheen onto your freshly-scrubbed skin. Start on dry skin for maximum impact from the scrub, and remember not to use shower gel after or you'll wash the glow off.

Atelier Cologne Bergamot Soleil Cologne Absolue. Picture yourself sipping aperols in a garden in Italy. There? This scent is that: fresh, uplifting, sunshine in a bottle.

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Collection. Huda Kattan’s launched four new matte nudes - we are partial to Sugar Mama, a brilliant pale pink-y nude that’s perfect when paired with a smoky eye.

Yves Saint Laurent Neutralisers. We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: the original Touche Eclat is NOT a concealer. If you’re looking to hide things, though, the newest Touche Eclat trio is ideal - use the green one to neutralise redness, apricot to correct dark circles, and violet to erase sallowness.

Oxygenetix Foundation. Not new, but a cult classic for good reason: this aloe vera-based foundation is ideal if you are prone to acne or have sensitive skin but still want coverage. Think of it as a treatment + base.

Claudie Pierlot x Annick Goutal Petite Cherie Limited Edition Eau de Parfum. Goutal’s signature, fruity fragrance has got a new limited edition bottle for spring. The work of designer Pierlot, buying a bottle will also contribute to a good cause: 50% of profits will be donated towards La Chaine de l’Espoir charity, which aims to give vulnerable children across the world an opportunity to go to school.

Too Faced Love Light Highlighter. These three heart-shaped highlighters are just the ticket to highlighting the high points of your face. The Ray off Light for gold shimmer (this one also works really well on eyelids), You Light Up My Life for a cooler, icy highlight, or rose gold Ray of Light for the ultimate in warm glimmer.

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm. Cleansing properly - and gently - is absolutely key if you want to improve your skin. This classic balm is fragrance-free and will gently remove make-up and grime without stripping skin.

Lottie London Shadow Swatch. During our Facebook live, we showed The Rusts and The Nudes. Both contain 12 shadows that offer brilliant colour pay off in shades ranging from pale vanilla to deep brown and cost under a tenner. Bargain.

Too Faced Natural Love Palette. If you’re a shadow fiend, you’ll find plenty of fodder in this palette. Containing 30 shadows in a variety of finishes, this one will help you create endless different looks.