The 7 Beauty Products That Will Help You Sleep Better

After a long day, few things are more frustrating than not being able to fall asleep. When your upstairs neighbours sound like they're running a 2K marathon, or you can't leave your work stress at the office, counting sheep isn't going to cut it. Luckily, there's a few ways your beauty routine can help both your body and mind relax so you can clock in a full night's worth of ZZZs and get energized to take on the next day.

To get your best night's sleep, learn these 27 sleep rules, and turn to products that contain calming and relaxing ingredients such as an essential oil like lavender, or upgrade your bedding to fabrics that promote better sleep health.

Here, we've rounded up our favourite relaxing beauty products that will help you get to sleep (and stay asleep) as soon as your head hits the pillow.