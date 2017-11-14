All The Best Bath Products 

The bath is a place of unparalleled relaxation that has so many benefits aside from just getting clean. Unlike the beating of cleansing water on your back, there’s a stillness about lying in a tub filled with hot water that is a great antidote to a long day/stress/anxiety. I like to think of it as a pause, a way to reset, and think nothing of jumping in one during the afternoon at the weekend to escape my to-do lists.

There are instant physical benefits to bathing too: the heat relaxes muscles, and the dip in your body temperature when you emerge ushers in sleep, hence all the advice to have a hot bath if you’re struggling to fall asleep. There's also the added bonus that bringing tech into the bath isn’t a great idea, so you can’t fail to take a few minutes to kick back and relax offline, preferably (in my case) cradling a book over the steaming water.

For sybarites among you, it’s also worth noting that there’s no better opportunity to light a beautiful candle and add something that smells delicious to the mix. For this, the options are many. Having tested about a gazillion, here’s what I'd suggest you pour into your bath for the ultimate pamper…

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil Every single one of Aromatherapy Associates' oils are beautiful, but this one has cult status for its ability to really help you switch off thanks to the blend of vetiver, chamomile and sandalwood. Also, this will make your bathroom smell incredible for a good few hours after you're out the bath. Available at Net a Porter | £45 SHOP IT

thisworks thisworks deep sleep bath soak Need to unwind after a tough day? These bath salts by thisworks are a great shout, blending together calming lavender, chamomile and vetivert to bring you peace. Getting to bed afterwards will be a total breeze. Available at thisworks | £22 SHOP IT

Kneipp Eucalyptus Bath Salts Kneipp Eucalyptus Bath Salts Pour a capful of these affordable salts in the bath anytime you feel a cold descending - they will help to clear sinuses and act as an aromatherapeutic shake out of the clutches of feeling properly poorly. Available at Look Fantastic | £8.95 SHOP IT

Ila-Spa Bath Salts For Inner Peace Ila-Spa Bath Salts For Inner Peace If you get into a bath to still your mind as well as your body, you need these in your life. Made in the countryside by hand, the organic salts are potent and work magic when you just can't switch your mind off. Available at Look Fantastic | £49 SHOP IT