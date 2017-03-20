The £4 Aldi Scented Candle That Rivals Jo Malone

Searching for a Mother's Day gift can be both stressful and expensive so it's no wonder that supermarket Aldi sent shoppers into a frenzy last week with their limited edition, special buy Mother’s Day scented candles, which are said to rival Jo Malone's £44 version.

The candles were so popular that they have been brought back specially and are now available online with free delivery.

With their clean, white labels, glass jars, silver lids, and scents that include lime, basil and mandarin, pomegranate noir and pear and freesia, it is certainly clear where Aldi have taken their inspiration from.

Jo Malone

The supermarket's managing director Tony Baines has said the candles have been one of the most successful offers Aldi have ever offered while John Davis, a spokesperson from their fragrance house (yes, Aldi really do have a fragrance house) claim that the candles “equal the quality, strength and performance of high-end alternatives, but they are significantly larger than their premium counterparts meaning the fragrance is likely to be stronger, too.”

Those are some pretty big claims you’re making there, John. But it seems they can be backed up, as reviewers on the website have pretty impressed, saying: “It's great value and smells beautiful. I feel it represents good value for money.”

Demand was so high last week that the candles were being sold on eBay for £39.99 – 10 times the retail price.

Now the supermarket has restocked (be quick, now!) but with demand expected to be just as high, they are limiting buyers to just one of each fragrance per person.